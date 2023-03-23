PENN YAN — The new arcade at Brock’s Bowl & Pizzeria is only a couple of weeks old, but the reviews thus far are just what owners Kiley and Kurt Brockman had in mind.
“We just had a fundraiser here for Rainbow Junction (childcare center) and we wanted it up and running by then,” Kiley said during a recent interview. “There was a line to the kiosk for everybody to get (swipe) cards. Everybody loved it and said they were excited it’s here.”
While Brock’s had coin-operated games for some time the recent addition includes large arcade games including Skee-ball, a pitching machine, air hockey, and basketball hoops among others. Customers build up points on a card and redeem it for prizes.
“We always wanted to put an arcade in,” Kurt added. “Back when we bought the business ticket vending was becoming popular and the swipe card thing wasn’t even heard of yet. We always wanted to put more things in here for kids to do, but there was never enough room without putting an addition on, which wasn’t a priority then.”
The Brockmans have owned the longtime bowling center off Route 14A for more than five years after buying it from PBA Hall of Famer Doug Kent, who operated it as Doug Kent’s Lakeside Lanes. Local residents remember it fondly as Star View Lanes, which was operated for years by Bob and Jane Conley.
“My dad (Jerry Brockman) was a big bowler, and I always wanted to buy a bowling alley while he was alive. That didn’t happen, but here we are today,” said Kurt, who grew up in the Wayne County town of Ontario.
The Penn Yan bowling center is one Kiley, a Penn Yan Academy graduate, has been familiar with since when she was a kid. Her father is Jan Scofield, who was Yates County’s sheriff from 1981-91.
The Brockmans met while bowling in the same league at Roseland Bowl in Canandaigua. Kurt owned a pizza shop in Prattsburgh at the time.
“I kept telling Kiley after we met that I wanted to own another pizza shop someday, somewhere. It just so happened to be in Penn Yan, New York,” Kurt said. “When we took over from Doug, we didn’t do much with the kitchen at the time other than change the food and the products, and since then we’ve done as much as we can without being closed too long. Total renovations are probably coming very soon.”
“This is not your typical bowling center food by any means,” Kiley added. “We make our own dough and we bake our own sub rolls, so they are fresh. We have everything from burgers to quesadillas to salads to appetizers, pizza, calzones. It’s a good mix.”
Brock’s opens at 11 a.m. for lunch and serves food through dinner time and bowling nights.
“We do well for lunch and dinner, and people come to pick food up and we deliver,” Kiley said.
People who have gone to the bowling center recently or driven by likely have noticed work on a new pitched roof at Brock’s, replacing the flat roof that has been there for decades. Kurt said it is part of a major renovation that will include a new kitchen.
“Flat roofs in New York state are always a bad thing, so we are putting trusses on and a metal roof. It will change the character of the building,” Kurt said. “The front area where people walk in will eventually be a pizza oven and pizza assembly area, with the rest of cooking area in the back. We just want to change things up.”
Kiley added that bowling activity at Brock’s is picking up too. She and Kurt are hearing from people who live near Watkins Glen and Bath, where alleys are closing.
“When we came in it was not a full house by any means on league nights, and we grew the leagues immediately,” she said. “I feel like people are coming back because they see what we are doing and what we have put back into the place. The bathrooms were never remodeled until last year.”
The new arcade is a big part of that effort — and it’s not done. The Brockmans said the “other half” of the new arcade should be done soon, with smaller games including “claw machines.”
“This has been a couple of years in the making,” Kiley said. “This adds more to the entertainment value when people come here.”