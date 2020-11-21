WATERLOO — The Town Board is expected to adopt a 2021 budget at its meeting Monday night.
The spending plan totals $3.54 million, compared to $3.01 million for 2020; the tax levy is $1.26 million, down $100,000; and the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will be $3.28, the same as this year.
The town used $363,763 in fund balance to keep taxes stable. Last year, the town used $152,138 in fund balance.
Also Monday, the board will consider a motion to add a new, part-time clerk position for the town justice office; transfer $216,538 from Sewer District 1 fund to the community benefits fund; and consider having properties in Sewer Districts 1 and 2 pay the minimum amount of $110 even if they have no building on the property.
Four Civil Service Law personnel changes proposed will be considered, also. They would: change Jared Meyer’s position from laborer to water-sewer maintainer; establish a seasonal part-time laborer for the highway department; add supervisor secretary duties to the town clerk; and add part-time planning and zoning clerk duties to Alison Messecar’s workload with no additional pay.