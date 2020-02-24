WATERLOO — Months in the works and completed last November, an economic development strategy for Seneca County may move toward formal adoption Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee will consider adopting the strategy. If the committee gives its blessing, the strategy will go to the full board for a final vote March 10.
The strategy was developed as a joint venture of the Board of Supervisors, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency and the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.
It is intended to serve as a guide for how and where to focus economic development resources throughout the county and is said to foster the next generation of growth.
The motion states that the county “is already host to a variety of enterprise building competitive advantages for the next generation of growth under the economic conditions of the early 21st Century.”
“To support these firms, the strategy seeks to meet nationwide economic challenges, including workforce shortages and technological changes disrupting entire industries, but also addresses challenges distinct to Seneca County,” it states.
The specifics to the county challenges are listed as:
• Enhancing efforts to create constructive approaches to the role of the Seneca Meadows Landfill in an era when quality of life is increasingly central to economic competitiveness and given the inherent challenging dynamics of hosting such a facility in the county.
• Promoting a business friendly approach when working with businesses so they can easily and quickly find answers and assistance they need.
• Gaps in key infrastructure such as electrical service, sewer and water and broadband internet service.
• The need to address regulatory and planning issues in an ever fast-paced economy.
• Providing an adequate supply of housing at all income levels to support a growing workforce.
The Personnel Committee will consider a motion to authorize the creation of a position in the Public Defender’s Office for a part-time, 20 hours-a-week special investigator at a salary of no more than $31,500, with no more than $8,100 in fringe benefits. If approved, the motion would go to the full board for a final vote March 10.
Public Defender Michael Mirras is seeking the position, which will not be a county cost. The statewide expansion of the Hurrell-Harring Settlement awarded Seneca County $4.7 million from the New York State Office of Indigent Legal Services over a five-year period.
The settlement was of a 2007 lawsuit filed against the state, claiming the state has systematically and structurally denied meaningful and effective representation to defendants entitled to publicly funded representation in violation of their Sixth Amendment right to counsel.
The board’s Public Works Committee will consider a motion authorizing the acquisition of the Route 414 sewer line from Tyre to Seneca Falls. The motion would authorize the county to acquire the line from the IDA. The motion would also approve inter-municipal agreements for wastewater conveyance, treatment, operation and maintenance between the county and all affected municipalities.
The Route 414 sewer line and pump stations are part of a wastewater collection system that goes from Waterloo Premium Outlet Mall on Route 318 in Junius east to Route 414, picking up wastewater from del Lago Resort & Casino and Petro Travel Center and running south down Route 414, serving Seneca Meadows Landfill and other residences and businesses. The IDA constructed the sewer to serve the Petro business and was always going to be transferred to a municipality.
The Public Safety Committee will discuss a recent request from the Seneca County Magistrates Association to have the county provide $50,000 for a part-time clerk to help with increased paperwork at the Centralized Arraignment Program at the Law Enforcement Center in Romulus. The committee also will discuss and consider expanding vehicle fueling options within the county.