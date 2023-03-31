UNION SPRINGS — A nearly two-decade-long effort to put some of the 1,200 acres it owns into federal, tax-exempt trust has paid off for the Cayuga Nation.
On Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the Nation’s application to transfer roughly 101 acres it owns in Cayuga County into federal trust, ending a process that began in April 2005. The 101 acres are in the village of Union Springs and town of Ledyard along Route 90, west of Auburn. The acreage includes a Class III gaming facility, a gas station, and a convenience store and car wash.
The Nation originally had included about 13 acres it owns in Seneca County in the trust application, but that was withdrawn in 2020 at the request of the BIA after Nation leaders demolished several tribal buildings operated by a faction opposed to the leadership of Clint Halftown and the six-member Cayuga Nation Council. A few days after the demolitions, violence erupted at a press conference.
Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, notified Halftown of the trust application approval.
“Despite many delays and constant political opposition, the Cayuga Nation never stopped fighting for approval of its trust application,” Halftown said in a news release. “This is a historic day for the Nation and its citizens. We applaud the BIA and Assistant Secretary Newland for seeing the merits of our application and having the courage to approve it after all this time.”
The release noted the new land in trust accounts for a small portion of the 1,200 acres the Nation have purchased from willing sellers since 2005 — and a much smaller portion of the tribe’s 64,015-acre reservation, 42,000 of which are in Cayuga County.
Halftown said the BIA’s decision reaffirms the Cayugas’ rights under the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua “and sends a clear message to those who questioned the Nation’s sovereignty.”
“Even today, there are yard signs in Seneca and Cayuga counties that say ‘no reservation,’” Halftown said. “Even the naysayers who have cynically opposed our very existence now have no excuse for not recognizing our reservation and our sovereignty. We call upon local leaders to accept the BIA decision and stop wasting taxpayer dollars on frivolous lawsuits.”
Halftown said the Nation will seek to transfer more of its fee-owned land bought from willing sellers into trust. The Cayugas were required to pay local property taxes on the lands they applied to put into trust. That will now end.
“We will continue to reclaim our land and build a strong economic foundation for Cayuga citizens,” Halftown said. “Today’s BIA decision is good news for our citizens, but our work is far from finished.”
David Gould, chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature, said he received a call from a Nation official Thursday about the approval.
“It has been many years since this process was started by the Nation. I will be meeting with county officials as soon as possible to talk about the decision by the BIA,” Gould said. “There will be many aspects of his to go over and decide what impact this may have on Cayuga County.
“We knew this day was coming, so it’s no surprise. Now that it’s here and official, we will meet with the county attorney and other members of the legislature to discuss changes we will need to make. After that, I hope we can meet with Cayuga Nation officials and take it from there.”
Union Springs mayor Richard Thurston could not be reached for comment.
The Cayugas are one of the tribes in the Six Nations Confederacy of the Haudenosaunee that were the original occupants of much of upstate New York. They once controlled about 3 million acres from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border, including Cayuga and Seneca counties.
After the Revolutionary War, the new federal government drove the Cayugas out of the area in the Sullivan Campaign. The Cayugas sold much of their land to the state in sales the tribe later claimed were illegal and the subject of litigation in federal district court in 1980. The lawsuit asked for return of 64,015 acres in Cayuga and Seneca counties set aside as a reservation by the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua. The Cayugas won their claim and were award $36.5 million in trespass damages by a jury, but their reservation land was nt returned. The state appealed that ruling, and it was overturned by the state Court of Appeals in 2005.
The Nation’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was not heard.
Since 2005, the Nation has bought land within the 64,015 acres in the two counties from willing sellers and established some businesses and housing for its members. All of the Seneca County land is in the town of Seneca Falls around Route 89.