WATERLOO — In 50 years of driving a school bus, Dale Buck has seen — and heard — it all.
And, he's not done quite yet.
Buck was honored by the Board of Education Feb. 28 for his five decades of service, but it wasn't a retirement celebration. He has no immediate plans to retire. When he turns 82 on March 23, he'll be recognized again by his colleagues at the bus garage with a bus parade in his honor.
Buck has been transporting school children to and from school, to sporting events and other activities since 1972. He retired as a supervisor in 2002 and has been a substitute and full-time driver for the past 20 years.
"I grew up on a farm and was set on farming for a career," Buck said. "Then I had some financial problems and drove a school bus for grocery money until I could get the farm straightened out."
Buck got his Whiskey Hill Road beef cattle and hog farm in order but said the health insurance and other benefits available to a public school bus driver were enticing enough to him and his family to mix the two careers.
Having the middle of the day and summers free allowed him to work the farm and drive a bus in the mornings and evenings.
"I started as a substitute and was offered a regular full-time route after a few years. I drove for 23 years, became a supervisor for seven years and resigned as supervisor because I liked driving better," he said.
Buck remembers having a high school bus run in the '70s that covered the area south of the village in Fayette. He said there was a girl who was unhappy that she was one of the last to be dropped off in the afternoon, and she pleaded with Buck to change his route to get her home earlier.
"I told her I couldn't do that. She was sarcastic and I ignored her. I wasn't sure how to handle her," he said.
"One day I was on Leader Road when she told me to stop the bus. Her dog, missing for three days, was in a field. I saw a nice Irish setter out there and probably wasn't supposed to stop, but I did. She called it and the dog came and got right on the bus for the ride home," he recalled. "After that, she was my friend. She helped me with kids on the bus who acted up. If I did that today, I'd probably be sued."
During his career, Buck also has been a substitute driver for the Romulus and Geneva school districts.
"I enjoy driving and I enjoy the kids," he said.
He said the biggest changes from when he started are in safety, both in the training of drivers and the procedures for getting on and off a bus, and in the construction of school buses.
"There hasn't been a serious bus injury in this district since 1963. It's remarkable. I think all the training over the years has been a big factor in that," he said. "It's been hard to get bus drivers today. That's one reason I'm still driving. The pay is better, but I think we're still underpaid for the responsibility we have."
Buck said he made $3.31 per hour in 1972.
He sold much of his farm in 2016 but still has a few beef cattle and said he'll probably drive a few more years, as long as he's in good health and passes the annual physical.
D'Allah Laffoon has been the school district's transportation director for two years and has come to appreciate Buck's good nature and dedicated service.
"He is a great person to have around the garage with his upbeat attitude," Laffoon said.
"He has seen many changes in the industry in terms of regulations and buses. Dale drives for the district almost every day, whether it be a full route, McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act pickup, ski club or track and field trip. He is the face of the department as he is always in a good mood and has a good attitude or joke to tell no matter what."
He added that it's always good talking with Dale "to get a history of the district and surrounding areas. He often jokes that he would not want my job today."
Buck has been around during some pivotal moments in school transportation, including the 1972 Congers bus accident that "dramatically changed the school bus industry," Laffoon said. In that accident, a school bus got hit by a freight train at a railroad grade crossing in a town 25 miles northwest of New York City; five children were killed and 44 injured.
Fellow bus driver Renee Dombek has been driving a Waterloo school bus for almost 40 years.
"I've always referred to him as Mr. Buck since he's my supervisor. He has always been a very positive and upbeat person, a very down-to-earth farmer who you never knew was Cornell educated," Dombek said. "He likes to socialize with his co-workers on Friday evenings and is always well liked by everyone."
She added: "When he was driving, he always used to say even in the midst of a snow squall that all he saw was palm trees and alligators."
Dombek said her children were on his route in middle school in the mid 1990s. "When I asked them about him, they immediately responded that he was the nice one. His response to any inquiry was always, "Oh, I guess so." Never a negative response."
David Dressing began working with Buck in 1996, beginning as a courier of mail and documents between school buildings. He said Buck helped him transition to bus driver and to being a state-certified examiner.
"Having worked with Dale since the '90s, the knowledge that he has provided as a supervisor, mentor and friend has helped guide my career in school transportation as a driver, examiner and, in the future, as a transportation supervisor," Dressing said.
"When Dale is discussing how school transportation has changed over this years of service, you get to learn first hand why we do things the way we do because he has lived it and we get teachable moments," he added. "Driving a school bus is an industry that is constantly changing in the name of safety. Or as Dale has said, training students and staff is important. You don't want to be the cover story in the news due to a mistake."
The March 23 bus parade in Buck's honor will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Waterloo bus garage, 1719 North Road. It will follow a route that goes by each of the district's four schools, ending around 11:15 a.m. Vehicles from other school districts and the Waterloo fire and police departments have been invited to join in.