SENECA FALLS — After taking 2020 off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seneca Falls Canal Fest will return this summer.
The Seneca Falls Business Association announced Tuesday that the fifth edition of the event — held along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in downtown — will be Aug. 20-22.
“We’re crowd-smart and community-strong,” said Ann Sandroni, business association president and organizer of the Canal Fest, which will feature fireworks, rides, vendors, a duck race, music and more.
“The committee chose to hold the festival in late August this year rather than the usual early July to allow more time for the CDC and state to create and issue guidelines for outdoor gatherings,” Sandroni added.
The 2021 Canal Fest will be 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug.20; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
One of the region’s premier show bands, Night Train, will perform Friday night. On Saturday, music will be provided by Mixtape. Their performance will be followed by fireworks.
Amusement rides and a petting zoo again will be part of the festival. Craft and food booths will be spread out to allow for safe, comfortable shopping and eating.
Sunday’s big event will be the popular Canal Fest Duck Race at 3 p.m. when 2,000 rubber ducks will be dropped from the Bridge Street Bridge into the canal. People buy the ducks, which float east with the current toward the locks. The first few ducks to float across the finish line at the Ovid Street Bridge will win. Volunteer kayakers will keep the ducks moving and prevent them from clogging up.
“We are still planning and preparing for the festival and need volunteers to help to make this type of event a success,” Sandroni added.
Volunteers, non-profit organizations, food booths and vendors wishing to participate are asked to go to the website https://senecafalls.com/canalfest/