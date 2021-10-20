WATERLOO — Earlier this year, Charles Bronson felt that six years on the Board of Education was enough. He did not seek reelection in May.
That hiatus lasted 14 weeks.
When Melissa Nicolini resigned her seat in August, Bronson was one of three candidates who asked to be considered to fill the vacancy. One of the three dropped out, leaving Bronson and retired school district teacher, coach and administrator Joe Sposato to be interviewed by the remaining eight board members.
On Oct. 6, the board interviewed both and voted 5-3 to appoint Bronson to fill the remaining nine months of Nicolini’s term.
On Monday, Bronson was sworn in and seated, rejoining the nine-member board.
“I have a consistent track record of working to find common ground and using that to help build a consensus that will best serve the students, parents, staff, and community,” Bronson said. “Our best result is when we work together. As a school board member, I will put my experience to work and be an advocate for real solutions.”
In other action Monday:
• The board voted to exercise its powers under state Education Law to direct a tenured employee to undergo medical and/or psychiatric examination or any other tests deemed medically appropriate by an examiner selected by the district. Superintendent Terri Bavis recommended the action.
The findings of the examination will be reported back to the school board for the evaluation of the employee’s fitness to continue employment. The employee is not being identified.
• An agreement between the district, school monitor Dixie Lemmon, and the Waterloo Non-Instructional Employees Association was approved. The board accepted Lemmon’s resignation, effective Oct. 12.
• Village official and school attorney Kevin Overton presented options on what to do with Walnut Street Field.