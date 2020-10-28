WATERLOO — For the second time, the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the Cayuga Indian Nation in a nearly seven-year-old tax foreclosure case.
The three-judge federal appeals court, based in Manhattan, ruled unanimously Oct. 23 to uphold a lower court ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Charles Siragusa of Rochester, who granted the nation’s motion to dismiss the county’s lawsuit because it has sovereign immunity from such suits.
The county sued the Seneca Falls-based CIN in 2013, seeking to foreclose on about a dozen residential properties owned by the nation that were delinquent in paying local property taxes. The county claimed the properties in question are not in an approved reservation or in trust, thus must pay the taxes.
The 2nd Circuit Court ruled that Siragusa’s ruling should stand. The county authorized its attorney at the time, Philip Spellane of the Harris Beach law firm in Rochester, to take steps to petition the Supreme Court to review the case.
But Spellane missed a crucial filing deadline and the Supreme Court petition was never considered. The county replaced Spellane with Brian Laudadio and re-filed the original lawsuit, and Siragusa again ruled to dismiss it. That resulted in the appeal to the 2nd Circuit and the latest ruling.
Cayuga federal representative Clint Halftown issued a statement applauding the 2nd Circuit Court ruling, saying the unanimous decision “put an end to Seneca County’s persistent, but misguided, attempt to foreclose on lands owned by the Cayuga Nation and reaffirms the narrow scope of the Sherrill decision, just as it has done in prior cases involving the Oneida and Cayuga nations.’’
“As the decision notes, Seneca County attempted to justify its flawed tax foreclosure efforts by darkly predicting the Nation will buy large swaths of property within the county that are not subject to foreclosure for failure to pay taxes,” Halftown said.
He said the county is correct that the Nation has that power, but the 2nd Circuit ruled that is no basis to “trample on the Nation’s sovereign rights.”
“It’s another nail in the coffin in the county’s efforts to overcome the Cayuga Nation’s sovereignty. Our Nation existed before New York state and before Seneca County. We are still here and always will be and we will never allow our sovereign rights to be infringed,” Halftown concluded.
Seneca County officials had a different reaction.
“As a result, the county will petition the United States Supreme Court for a Writ of Certiorari to review this decision,” read a statement acknowledging the decision. “The county continues to believe that it is inappropriate for the Cayuga Nation to rely on sovereign immunity from suit to avoid paying property taxes on the properties it owns in the county, as is required of all other county residents.”
Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, also issued a statement, noting that the unpaid property tax bills on the residential properties is now more than $6 million.
“Seneca County will, not like the last time, be not only on time, but will be early in the filing to the Supreme Court. Regrettably, our former counsel filed the petition too late and it was dismissed, costing the county six years of delay,” Hayssen said. “Seneca County will present a complete petition that not only will be received by the Supreme Court of the United States, it will be heard before the full court.”
Monday’s U.S. Senate confirmation for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court brought it up to its full compliment of nine justices.