WATERLOO — After some testy debate, two Seneca County Board of Supervisors committees approved proposed amendments that would allow expanded uses of the county’s 3-percent room occupancy tax revenue.
The motion, approved April 27, now goes to the full board for a vote. The vote most likely will be in May, though it could possibly be in June.
The proposed amendments would allow the use of the room tax revenue for infrastructure, parks and protection of natural resources such as lakes, in addition to tourism promotion efforts. Another change would allow the formation of a new advisory committee that would determine how to spend the money.
The motion would also allow an administrative fee of 5% to go to the county treasurer’s office for handling the revenue. The changes would need a home rule bill passed by the state legislature.
Jeff Shipley, president of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, and Bruce Murray, president of the Chamber Board of Directors, voiced concerns about the proposed amendments. Both said diverting room tax revenue to other purposes, while laudable, could take away from tourism promotion efforts they feel are crucial to the county’s economy. The Chamber is the county’s official tourism promotion agency.
Shipley said he is agreeable to the administrative fee proposal but has concerns about the expanded use of the money and the role of an advisory committee on how to spend the money. The suggested changes are modeled somewhat on a similar proposal from neighboring Ontario County.
“The tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID pandemic, especially the hotel industry. Now is not the time to reduce funding for tourism promotion,” Shipley said, suggesting that diverting the room tax revenue to other uses could reduce the amount for tourism promotion. “I also believe the legislation should be amended to define the advisory committee in order to keep objectivity.”
Murray said the county has a strategic plan that includes emphasis on tourism, along with agriculture and food production and advanced manufacturing, as keys to the county’s economy. He said the county has the Seneca County Advisory Committee on Tourism to use, if given specific objectives.
“We don’t need a tug of war. That is not reassuring. The county can thrive with tourism,” Murray said.
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, said this “tug of war” could end if the county gave the Chamber a flat fee for tourism promotion each year, rather than a percentage of the tax collected. She then asked Shipley if he was asked to attend the meeting or if he came on his own.
“It’s a public meeting. I saw it was on the agenda and the committee chairs asked me to come,” he replied.
Lorenzetti then asked Shipley what his salary with Chamber is and what the status is of land the Chamber bought in Tyre for new headquarters. Shipley questioned what the questions had to do with the discussion on room tax revenue use.
“People ask me those questions, and I don’t have an answer,” she replied.
Shipley said he’d discuss the salary and building but not in the meeting setting.
“I’m fighting for the two lakes. If we lose them, there will be no tourism,” Lorenzetti said.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, said it was “too early” for this debate, saying the two committees need to discuss the motion fully before more public debate can take place.
Supervisor Kyle Barnhart, I-Lodi, said the legislation creating the room tax is 30 years old and needs updating. He also said the tourism promotion program should be detailed in annual county budget discussions.
The board’s Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee and the Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee both voted 5-0 to approve the amendments motion and send it to the full board.
In other action, the Public Safety Committee approved the creation of a second, full-time assistant public defender position. It would have a salary of $80,000, plus $27,000 in fringe benefits, and the cost would come from a state grant. The motion will go to the full board for a final vote.