SENECA FALLS — After a spirited debate, the town board voted 4-1 Tuesday to introduce a local law imposing a one-year moratorium on permitting new energy production and distribution facilities in the town.
The moratorium, if approved in the coming weeks after a public hearing, would put the brakes on a proposed methane gas injection project at 1653 Route 414, as well as solar farms, wind turbines, hydro-electric, geothermal wells and other renewable and non-renewable energy projects in the future.
Waterloo officials who supported the moratorium have said it is needed so there would be more time to review such projects and they would not be pushed through without proper vetting.
Opposing the moratorium as written was Supervisor Mike Ferrara. He argued that energy projects that are already into the review process and have investors should be excluded. That would include the methane project.
That project involves a company called Rev LNG LLC of Ulysses, Pa. and Mendon making arrangements with some eight upstate dairy farms to take methane from manure. After it is cleaned and treated on-site, it would be trucked to a facility at an existing inter-state gas pipeline owned by Empire Pipeline. It would buy about 12 acres of adjacent property on Route 414 from John Dendis to build the infrastructure for the methane gas addition to the pipeline, which serves many states across the United States.
Rev LNG said the site was chosen because of its central location, nearness to dairy farms and access to highways. There would be nine bays to handle two to four trucks a day. The dairy farm owners would lease the bays.
Voting for the moratorium were board members Doug Avery, Dawn Dyson, David DeLelys and Steve Churchill.
Ferrara said he voted no for several reasons. He said the town’s comprehensive plan and economic development plan calls for renewable energy development, especially along the Route 414 corridor. He also said the moratorium is aimed at stopping the methane project, which generates energy credits that are sold to states such as California and Oregon.
“This project has been in the works since August 2020. The company has invested money on site plans and engineering and it has been approved by the town planning board and I don’t feel it should come under this moratorium,’’ Ferrara said. He said the project would take tax-exempt farmland and put it on the tax rolls and the moratorium could negatively impact some grant applications.