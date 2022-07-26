SENECA FALLS — Seneca Lake Guardian was one of the groups working against Greenidge Generation’s plan to obtain a new Title V permit related to its plans for a cryptomining expansion.
On June 30, the state Department of Environmental Conservation denied the Dresden facility’s application for that permit, a decision Greenidge officials said they will appeal.
Now, Seneca Lake Guardian is turning its attention to Seneca Meadows Inc.
At a July 19 public hearing in Albany, Yvonne Taylor, vice president of the Watkins Glen-based organization, testified in support of a new regulation that would prohibit the expansion of a landfill, or the creation of a new one, that sits within 1,000 feet of a home or school. The DEC has determined that eight of the state’s 27 landfills fall within that category; Seneca Meadows wasn’t included on that list.
Taylor testified that Seneca Lake Guardian supports the proposed change and suggested the distance be at least a half-mile away from a school or home.
“Regardless, as proposed, this regulation must apply to Seneca Meadows landfill, which is slated to close but is now seeking to expand,” she said.
Taylor told state officials that there are at least nine residences that are within 1,000 feet of Seneca Meadows and, in some cases, share a property line with SMI: 2139 Burgess Road, 2155 Burgess Road, 1750 North Road, 2227 County Road 106/Burgess Road, 2226 County Road 106/Burgess Road, 1900 County Road 106/Burgess Road, 1905 County Road 106/Burgess Road, 1897 County Road 106/Burgess Road, and 1879 County Road 106/Burgess Road.
Taylor noted that while Local Law 3-2016 of Seneca Falls calls for the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025, Seneca Meadows has submitted an application to expand into a valley infill area within its existing property, a move that would extend the life of the landfill to 2040. Seneca Lake Guardian previously has called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to support Local Law 3-2016, citing the negative impact of the landfill on the Birthplace of Women’s Rights and in light of the governor’s own climate goals.
SMI District Manager Kyle Black rejected Seneca Lake Guardian’s criticism.
“(SMI) plays an overwhelmingly positive role in the Seneca Falls and Waterloo economies and has a positive impact on the entire Finger Lakes Region,” Black said. “Our neighbors know our employees, they know we support local businesses, and they know we go above and beyond to make the Finger Lakes a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.”
Black said the expansion proposal will allow SMI “to safely continue current operations and remain positively woven into the fabric of our communities and region for years to come.”
“Inflation continues to rise. It costs more to buy groceries, fill the car with gas, pay utilities and pay the mortgage,” Black continued. “Taxpayers do not want to feel the additional burden of having to pay even more in taxes or with cuts to critical local services. Our neighbors know we live up to all our commitments, no matter if they are environmental, economic or charitable. We will continue to work with our regulators and local leaders throughout the stringent permitting process to transparently meet and exceed the NYS climate goals. We also respect sticking to facts and encourage all parties to do the same.”