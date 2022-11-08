GENEVA — For 35 years, Andy Tyman has been the face of the Geneva Housing Authority. He retired Sept. 30, confident the authority is in good hands and proud of helping thousands of people find decent, affordable housing.
“I feel that the authority and its affiliate corporations have made a huge difference for the elderly, disabled and family residential participants for the surrounding communities,” Tyman said. “Fulfilling our mission while being a good steward for the taxpayers has been an important responsibility, while being fair and respectful.”
Tyman proudly points to accomplishments of the housing authority in the past 35 years. He listed some of them as:
• Secured more than $271 million in outside federal, state and other assistance.
• Increased the number of housing units under its authority from 522 to nearly 2,000.
• Expanded from a city-only operation to a multi-county level, with programs in Wayne and Seneca counties.
• Increased staff from 10 to 96.
• Increased the authority’s operating budget from $1.2 to $17.6 million.
• Developed eight new housing projects and made major renovations to others with restructuring and repositioning.
• Established 10 special purpose, not-for-profit corporations.
• Built a new administrative building on Lewis Street with leased space.
• Developed a 108-unit state licensed senior living community on Lyceum Street.
• Purchased and converted the historic St. Francis Catholic School on Exchange Street for senior housing.
• Purchased, renovated and leased back to the city a state-of-the-art firehouse.
• Expanded the authority’s Section 8 housing voucher portfolio to include Ontario, Wayne and Seneca counties.
• Developed 48 units of housing for veterans at risk of homelessness in Canandaigua.
• Owns and develops 30 scattered housing sites with substantial rehabilitation.
• Owns Quail Summit in Canandaigua.
• Implemented a scattered site home ownership program with 17 homes.
• Acquired Seneca Apartments, the former Seneca Hotel, in downtown Geneva and acts as managing agent.
“Each of these projects produced revenue that further supports the GHA’s mission,” Tyman said. “The accomplishments that the GHA has achieved over my time were only made possible by the outstanding work through our partnerships. The work we do to provide safe, decent and affordable housing to our residents and participants does not come easy.
“A great deal of hard work plays into it and no single person can take the credit. It has always been a partnership, a team approach through the collaboration with a great staff and with various strategic partners,” Tyman added.
Upon his retirement, Tyman said he leaves a dedicated team that truly cares about the authority’s purpose, mission and people and communities it serves.
The authority has had its share of disputes with tenants.
“In dealing with disputes and disagreements, we have a formal grievance process in place where the CEO is appointed the grievance officer. I would hear the majority of grievance with testimony and key documents given by both sides,” Tyman said.
“I took my role impartially, not being involved in the staff decisions centered around the issues. Typical issues were application and denial, lease termination, unauthorized persons, unreported income, rent calculations and charges for damages,” he said.
He said people receiving or applying for public housing assistance have certain rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution in certain adverse actions against them.
“I tried to be fair, reasonable and respectful in making my decision to either overturn or uphold the staff decision. There were times when the federal regulations did not allow for any local discretion. I would say that prior to COVID, I averaged 10 to 12 grievances a year,” Tyman said.
He said in his 35 years as CEO, one was appealed to the State Supreme Court and the court ruled in the authority’s favor.
“Some cases were overturned because the disabled tenant or participant did not fully understand their program responsibilities,” he added. “I leave the GHA knowing that the agency is in good hands and that the partnerships will continue.”
His successor is Bob Doeblin, who has been with the authority for 25 years as the director of Housing Operations and worked alongside Tyman for most of his time with the authority.
“I have learned from one of the most respected, knowledgeable and widely-known executive directors throughout the state and country,” Doeblin said. “Andy led with unwavering professionalism, dedication and determination and taught us all the importance of treating those that we serve with respect and dignity.”
Doeblin said Tyman is known at both the state and national level “as an example to follow when it comes to directing a housing authority. We are all fortunate to have learned from him and we have placed a plaque on display in our main office foyer as a regular reminder of his leadership.
“There is no doubt that our community is a better place because of Andy’s work,” he said.
Dominick Vedora served on the authority’s seven-member Board of Commissioners for 29 years, the last 15 as president. He recently moved out of the city and had to give up his seat, but said he and Tyman had a long, productive and collaborative relationship.
“Andy did a wonderful job as CEO. He is well-liked by employees and tenants. He always had tenants in mind, their health and safety. He truly wanted to help those struggling with housing,” Vedora said. “Andy grew the agency so it could help more people. He always kept the board informed ad involved in his plans and sought our support. Our communication was open. Andy was dedicated to his jobs and very conscientious.”
Tyman grew up in Geneva on Hampton Place, the son of Don and Rosemary Tyman. His father worked for New York Telephone. His mother died when he was 14.
He graduated from Geneva High School and Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES and began working construction jobs. He got a job with the housing authority as a maintenance mechanic, was eventually promoted to maintenance supervisor, then acting executive director and finally Chief Executive Officer.
Tyman said he ls thankful to the Board of Commission members and various other boards of directors “for their vision, guidance and vote of confidence.”
“Equally important is the amazing staff that did the real work in helping the agency with its successes,” Tyman said.
He also thanks his wife Pam, son Michael, and daughter Emily for their support over the years.
Tyman said he will now volunteer for local community groups and serve as an advisor to other housing authorities. And take it easy and enjoy life, he added.