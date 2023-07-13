WATERLOO — Seneca County’s 10 towns and four villages will benefit from a Board of Supervisors measure that will help each municipality’s bottom line.
After six months of debate, revisions and amendments, supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday paving the way for the sharing of some sales-tax revenue with towns and villages.
The weighted vote was 414-286. David Hayes of Romulus — he has 50 weighted votes — was absent.
Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, Joseph Borst of Ovid, Jeff Trout of Fayette, Beth Partee of Tyre, Don Trout and board chairman Mike Enslow of Waterloo, Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls, and Ernie Brownell of Junius approved the measure. Bob Shipley of Waterloo, Mike Ferrara and Paul Kronenwetter of Seneca Falls, Bob Hayssen of Varick, and Mike Reynolds of Covert were opposed.
The motion, which the Ways and Means Committee approved June 21 by a 3-2 vote, stipulates:
• The amount shared is any sales tax that exceeds what the county budgeted, but no higher than 10% of prior year’s sales-tax revenue.
• The county will retain the first $750,000 of the sales-tax revenue exceeding the budgeted amount.
• The sharing of the sales tax will be allocated on the basis of the amount of equalized assessed value of the town or village.
• The county manager and attorney are directed to develop any and all legally required documents, including, but not limited to, local laws, home-rule requests, and additional board resolutions to implement the sharing resolution.
The 2023 county budget includes an estimate of $31 million in sales-tax revenue. The allocations to the towns and village will not take place until the 2025 fiscal year.
“I cannot support this as structured because it will cause a property-tax increase,’’ Shipley said upon introduction of the motion. “I would be OK with it if that was not the case.”
“I will not support it even though Seneca Falls can use the money for its water treatment plant,” Kronenwetter said. “Many economists are saying a recession is on the horizon, and Medicaid costs are more.”
Hayssen said he might support the sharing if it was a one-year pilot program to see how it worked and if the amount to be shared is limited to $1 million. He proposed an amendment to that effect, and it was seconded by Shipley.
Jeff Trout opposed the amendment.
“We’ve had pro-and-con discussions on this, and the way this is proposed will protect the county,” Trout said. “We can always change the plan in the future, and if we don’t grow the sales tax, we won’t share it. We only share the excess.”
He refuted suggestions that support for the sharing is an insult to the county manager and finance director.
“I support it, and it has nothing to do with them personally. Mitch Rowe and others have helped me do my job,” Trout said. “This is a good idea. The towns and villages can and will use it for infrastructure. I guarantee that’s what Fayette will do with it. Better infrastructure can grow short-term rental growth.”
The amendment was defeated by a weighted vote of 554-146. Only Hayssen, Shipley, and Reynolds favored the amendment.
Afterward, Ferrara asked who would administer the program. Barnhart, the major proponent of the sharing, said the county manager and attorney are directed to do that via the resolution.