TYRE — Lance Young, general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino, walked through a quiet, carpeted, mainly empty gaming floor at the facility Wednesday morning.
As people were beginning to line up outside in anticipation of its reopening, he explained and pointed out the steps the casino has taken to meet state guidelines to reopen on a limited basis after nearly six months of being shut down because of the COVID-19 virus.
As he did so, Young admitted to a sense of anticipation for that reopening, which was set for 2 p.m.
“We could have opened this morning, but we wanted to wait to be absolutely sure everything is in place and working, ready to go,” he said.
Patrons started waiting in line an hour and a half before the scheduled reopening.
Patricia Cuiler of Clyde was first in that line and said, "I am excited to be here."
Prior to the March 16 shutdown ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, del Lago provided gaming options for thousands of people on an around-the-clock, seven-days-a-week basis. It also had just under 1,100 full- and part-time employees. After March 16, the doors were shut and only a handful of workers returned, mostly maintenance and security personnel. Other support staff, such as accountants and human resources, worked from home. The state, the town of Tyre and Seneca County also lost millions in revenue sharing income.
“There’s a sense of excitement today. This is a high energy place and employees are very anxious to get back to work,” said Crystal Paolelli, del Lago marketing director.
Young agreed. “We’re all excited and ready. We’re looking forward to bringing back economic benefits to the Finger Lakes,” he said.
Patron David Brown of Canandaigua agreed but also said he thought New York state did the right thing.
"I think he (Cuomo) was right with the pandemic going on for our safety," Brown said.
During the walking tour, Young pointed out that employees will arrive at a single entrance on the east side of the facility. Six-foot social distancing signs are on the ground and those entering have their temperature taken and are asked to sanitize their hands.
Patrons can play the slot machines and place sports bets at the DraftKings area of the casino. But the number of slot machines has been reduced by 75 percent from 1,650 to a little over 400. The areas where there were four machines together, two of the four player chairs have been removed.
“All seats are six feet apart or more from each other on all sides,” Young said.
He explained how the machines are sanitized frequently. There are sanitizing dispensers and wipes placed all around the gaming area for patrons to use. “They can wrap a wipe around a finger before they start pushing buttons,” Young said.
For now, Young said the casino cannot sell food or alcohol on the gaming floor. The food menu for DraftKings patrons has been moved to the farmer’s market area. All other food venues and bars are closed, except Ciccino’s and Smashburgers. DraftKings can accommodate about 237 bettors, compared to the 1,700 or so it could handle at full capacity.
Betting kiosks are now all electronic, with no paper. There are no table games, such as poker, Black Jack or roulette. Gift shops are closed. People wanting items must go through the customer service desk. The hotel remains closed.
Young said the gaming floor will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturdays.
“At 2 in the morning, a special disinfection crew comes through and cleans the entire area every morning,” he said. One of the state’s main criteria for reopening is its air handling system. Since del Lago was built in 2015 and 2016 and opened in February 2017, Young said it already has a modern, efficient air handling system that the state has approved.
“Our system exchanges the air in this building seven times an hour,” he said.
On reopening day, Young said about 225 workers who’ve been furloughed since March 16 would return. “As we progress and things go well, the state Gaming Commission will hopefully allow us to expand our capacity and bring back more workers. Getting the table games and the hotel open will be big for us,” he added.
“My reaction to news that the governor is allowing us to reopen on a limited basis was that I’m just happy we can get going. I understand the governor’s effort to flatten the curve have worked and I hope what we’ve done will allow us to phase in reopening until we are back where we were. Us being open helps everyone,’’ Young said.
Patron Joe Urso of Rochester made a full day of it, stopping first at the Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack racino, which also opened the same day at 8 a.m. before heading to del Lago.
"It was what it was, a bummer," Urso said. "But they did their due diligence because a casino is not a necessity that needed to be open."