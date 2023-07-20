WATERLOO — The school district will navigate the 2023-24 school year operating through a $49.8 million contingency budget.
The nine-member Board of Education voted 7-0 June 27 to adopt the contingency budget. Board members Erin Brown and Ray Grifa were absent.
The contingency plan follows two budget defeats at the polls — by eight votes May 13 and one vote June 20.
The contingency budget represents an 8.78% increase over the 2022-23 spending plan of $45.7 million. The amount to be raised by property taxes will remain the same as last year, $12.8 million. The school board will determine what cuts will be made to get to the $49.8 million contingency budget.
Tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value will be set in late August.
In other matters:
• CONTRACT — A new contract with the Waterloo Education Leaders Association for 2023-26 was approved by a 7-0 vote. The new contract calls for a 4% salary increase, effective July 1, for the bargaining unit’s nine members: Principals James Karcz, Vince Vitale, Shaun Merrill and Sarah Marchitell; Assistant Principal Dan Doore; Director of Athletics Christal Kent; Director of Pupil Personnel Services Shelli Tam; Director of Personalized Learning and Innovative Programming Toby Coleman; and Director of Multi-Tiered System of Support Molly Lahr.