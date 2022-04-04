WATERLOO — After an absence of two years due to Covid-19, this community’s popular, three-day Memorial Day celebration is returning.
Celebrate Commemorate is scheduled for May 27-29, with the traditional May 30 solemn observance also planned. It will be the 156th consecutive Memorial Day observance here, the federally recognized Birthplace of Memorial Day.
“This decision did not come lightly and was thoroughly vetted by the multiple agencies whose permissions were required,” committee co-chairwoman Jane Shaffer said. “The committee has been working for several months to organize and reimagine the 2022 event. This group of volunteers deserves a heartfelt thank you for their efforts now and for the past 20 years of family-friendly events provided for the community.”
Shaffer and co-chairwoman Sarah Smolinski said many volunteers will be required for the weekend, and those interested should fill out the required form, after which they will be contacted directly.
Tents will fill LaFayette Park, highlighted by arts and craft vendors and many other activities. The 23rd annual Celebrate Commemorate will include musical performances, children’s games, a youth essay contest, a Main Street parade on Saturday that will feature wounded warriors from the Canandaigua VA Hospital, and a car show on Main Street Sunday. There will be food vendors, chicken barbecues, Civil War re-enactors from all over the country, encampments of re-enactors presenting living histories of Civil War camp life, a grand review with President Lincoln, presentations by Civil War surgeons, morticians, sutlers, photographers, artillery with cannon fire, commands by Harriet Tubman and an address from Frederick Douglass.
On May 30, children will decorate the graves of veterans. There will be prayer services in village cemeteries and a military parade at 4 p.m., ending in LaFayette Park with further ceremonies planned that day.