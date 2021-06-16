WATERLOO — After a two-year battle, David and Gail Fridley are finally getting mail delivered to their home.
While happy about the recent development, Gail said she is not pleased with how the Waterloo Post Office treated her because of the dogs she and her husband own. She is asking Congressman Tom Reed’s office to look into the situation so it doesn’t happen again.
The Fridleys began getting mail delivered to their 9 E. Elisha St. home June 7. Her carrier puts it in a special mailbox near the street, which is fine with the couple. Gail said it beats having to rent a post office box and going downtown to get the mail.
The issue, as often happens when decisions are made to deliver or not deliver mail at a residence, is dogs. The Fridleys have two — and both bark. However, they are leashed and in a pen that has a 6-foot high fence in their backyard.
“I got nowhere with the postmaster here. My carrier even questioned why he wasn’t allowed to deliver to our home and the dog warden agreed that the dogs were under control and not an issue,” Fridley said Tuesday. “I finally ended up talking to a consumer service person in Buffalo, who didn’t help. Then I tried the regional office in Syracuse, and finally a person from that office came here, looked at my house and situation, and said I will be getting mail delivered to our home.
“It seems the postmaster wanted to teach me a lesson, and that’s wrong. I want to know how this happened.”
Waterloo Postmaster Mark Washburn declined to comment, referring questions to the Syracuse office. No one there responded to a request for information.
The Fridleys have lived in their home for 17 years. The problem began when they acquired a dog, a pitbull-bulldog mix, in 2015. He was chained to the front porch on occasion, and the mail carrier was uncomfortable. He asked the Fridleys to move their mailbox from the porch to closer to the street, which they did.
The Fridleys got a second dog in 2018. They fenced in the backyard and kept the dogs there when the carrier came. The carrier asked that the dogs be kept inside from 8-10 a.m., just to be sure. The Fridleys did that and agreed to increase the height of the fence — but still watched as the carrier skipped delivery to their house.
“We did all they asked but had to get a post office box,” Gail Fridley said. “It’s so far-fetched. I even mailed my letter to Congressman Reed from the Geneva post office because I don’ trust the Waterloo Post Office.”