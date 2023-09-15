LYONS — Officials from two companies have pleaded guilty in Wayne County Court to processing 800 tons of hazardous e-waste illegally.
In a press release, state Attorney General Letitia James and state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the convictions of Alton Plumb Jr., owner of ALPCO Recycling in Macedon, and Craig Foster, project manager for Rochester-based Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants. The cases followed an investigation by the AG’s office, DEC, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“When hazardous waste is not managed properly, it puts families and communities at risk, and endangers the environment,” James said in the release. “By disregarding public safety laws and common sense, these companies put residents in harm’s way and stuck local communities with the mess they left behind. Hopefully, this conviction sends a clear message that illegally disposing of waste will not be tolerated by my office or our partners.”
The cases date to 2015, when a large amount of e-waste was abandoned at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center. It included television and computer monitors with cathode ray tubes, which are hazardous and contain lead.
In 2016, when Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants was hired to clean up the e-waste, Foster approached Plumb for assistance. James and Seggos said despite knowing ALPCO did not have a permit and was not authorized to process hazardous waste, Foster — on behalf of his company — entered into an agreement with Plumb to process and dispose of the e-waste. ALPCO processed and disposed of 800 tons of e-waste unlawfully in 2016.
The ALPCO site was later remediated and all of the damaged e-waste remaining at the site properly disposed of as hazardous waste, at ALPCO’s expense.
Under state Environmental Conservation Law, e-waste must be properly disposed of through the appropriate waste or recycling system. By law, a DEC permit must be obtained in order for an entity to lawfully process e-waste in New York.
Foster and Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to a misdemeanor count of unauthorized possession, disposal, and dealing in hazardous wastes. The sentence was a one-year conditional discharge.
Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants also pleaded guilty to a felony county of unlawful dealing in hazardous wastes and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge.
Foster and the company were each fined $5,000.
Plumb and ALPCO previously pleaded guilty to violating state Environmental Conservation Law. The sentence was a one-year conditional discharge and a $1,500 fine.
ALPCO pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession, disposal, and dealing in hazardous wastes and was sentenced to an unconditional discharge. Plumb previously agreed to a DEC consent order, requiring him to pay $225,000 in civil penalties for Environmental Conservation Law and permit violations.