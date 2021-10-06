MIDDLESEX — One of Yates County’s most cherished vistas is now more expansive.
Officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Finger Lakes Land Trust announced a 65.7-acre addition to the Bare Hill Unique Area recently.
“This newly acquired acreage at Bare Hill will improve access to public lands and protect this treasured natural area from future development, safeguarding wildlife habitat and the natural landscape,” said Tim Walsh, DEC regional director. “We are grateful for local partners like the Finger Lakes Land Trust, working with DEC to protect these lands for future generations.”
Purchased by the Ithaca-based land trust in 2013, the property includes significant frontage on East Lake Road and more than 2,000 feet of common boundary with Bare Hill. Acquisition of the land will ensure the integrity of steep, wooded hillsides above Canandaigua Lake that would be susceptible to erosion if cleared for development, while also expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation and education.
“Bare Hill is an iconic landmark,” said Andrew Zepp, executive director of the land trust. “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to ensure its future while helping to maintain water quality and increasing opportunities for outdoor recreation.”
The DEC purchased the tract — known as the “Reed parcel” — from the land trust for $178,000 from the State Environmental Protection Fund. The parcel, and all Bare Hill Unique Area, will be managed with the long-term goals and objectives of the Draft Northern Finger Lakes Unit Management Plan, which describes the proposed management activities for these lands.
In addition to objectives, the management plan contains detailed information on natural features, recreational infrastructure, geology, natural and human history, habitats, wildlife, fisheries, and more.
Popular activities on Bare Hill include hiking, birdwatching, camping, hunting, trapping, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.
Bare Hill Unique Area includes two parcels. The southern parcel covers approximately 298 acres in Middlesex and the northern parcel covers about 95 acres in the Ontario County town of Gorham.
In addition to the new acquisition, the land trust recently acquired 27.7 forested acres in Middlesex. This property, which represents the organization’s ninth project in the area, provides an important buffer to state lands on Bare Hill and another parcel previously acquired by the trust.