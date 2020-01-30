GENEVA — When Mike Stapleton and other UR Medicine/Thompson Health officials thought about expanding the agency’s obstetrics/gynecology practice to the Geneva area, one of his first phone calls was to his counterpart at Finger Lakes Health, Dr. Jose Acevedo.
“We work in a competitive health care environment, but it’s also cooperative, so I picked up the phone and called Jose,” said Stapleton, Thompson Health’s president and CEO. “I said ‘Hey, you guys aren’t doing OB anymore. We want to come out there and make a more convenient options for folks, what do you think?’ He said, ‘We will welcome you here.’”
Fast forward to Tuesday, when agency officials cut the ceremonial ribbon on a new OB/GYN practice on County Road 6 in Geneva, near the intersection of Routes 5&20. While the practice has been open since last month, agency officials showed it off at an open house that drew dozens of officials and community residents.
“We were hearing from our customers. The women coming from this part of the county wanted a closer option,” Stapleton said. “We would never want distance or inconvenience to get in the way of appropriate prenatal care. It’s so important to the baby’s development and the mom’s health.”
The building is the first to be completed at the development called Geneva Crossing, which is projected to include apartments, professional office space and retail space. Christa Construction was the contractor.
“We looked at a lot of locations around town. We probably looked at 10 locations,” said Kurt Koczent, executive vice president and chief operating officer of UR Medicine/Thompson Health. “The developers that were here came to us and said they had an opportunity to put a medical suite here. We are very happy with this location and this area.”
The 5,000-square-foot building has four exam rooms, a treatment room for minor procedures, an ultrasound suite, and a lab for blood draws. Dr. Francis Finneran and certified nurse-midwife Samera Sorrell, who deliver babies at Thompson Hospital’s Birthing Center, are seeing patients in Geneva.
“When I was brought on board here, we knew there was a need in this community and a void here. I am proud we can fill that void and take care of the people in this community,” Finneran said. “In an uncomplicated pregnancy, a woman can literally come here for every visit and only have to go to Thompson [Hospital] to deliver a baby. Everything here has been designed with patient care in mind.”
“If you’re a new mom, or an expecting mother with other children, you don’t want to have to go to three different places to get all these things done. You want to go to one location, and we have built that here,” said Koczent, noting he lives “right around the corner” from the Geneva site. “We can make a difference here, and I am excited about the opportunity to be here for the long haul. I am very proud to live in Geneva.”
Stapleton noted that Thompson’s Birthing Center has advanced certification in perinatal care from The Joint Commission and is recognized by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care. He added that the center has one of the highest breastfeeding rates in the state and one of the lowest C-section rates.
Stapleton and Koczent said the Geneva site will serve patients from the eastern part of Ontario County, as well as neighboring counties including Seneca and Yates.
“We are not competing with Finger Lakes Health. We are competing with Newark-Wayne [Hospital]. Plain and simple, we offer a superior product,” Stapleton said. “The level of care we provide to the women in our communities is unparalleled, and we wanted to bring that level of care to this side of Ontario County and contiguous counties.”