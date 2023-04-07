PENN YAN — Federal officials predict that by 2034 the number of Americans 65 and older will be greater — for the first time ever — than the number of people younger than 18.
With that statistic in mind, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) talked about her plan to address the aging population during a stop Thursday at the Keuka Housing Council in Penn Yan.
“This issue is urgent,” Gillibrand said. “Many senior citizens are on a fixed income and have to pay for food, housing, and medicine. These are daily, weekly, and monthly challenges for seniors. We need to write new policies to address this.”
Gillibrand discussed what she called her five-point master plan to ensure every American can age with dignity and financial security:
• Affordable and healthy meals. Gillibrand said that calls for increased funding for food banks and congregate meal programs, such as one at the Keuka Housing Council.
• Affordable health care and prescription drugs. “We really need to lower the price of prescription drugs. They just keep rising,” she said.
• Social Security benefits and financial security. Gillibrand said the latter should include a crackdown on scams. “We are seeing these over and over again. These scammers are targeting our seniors,” Gillibrand said, noting most of the scams are based in foreign countries. “The scams are getting more complex and the scammers are harder to find.”
• Aging in place. Gillibrand said due to advances in medicine more older Americans are able to stay in their homes longer and not go into assisted-living facilities or nursing homes. “That means the need for more home health aides and we need to increase their pay,” she said. “People really want to remain in their homes longer. They are familiar surroundings and places they love.”
• Aging-friendly spaces and employment. Gillibrand said the latter should focus on age discrimination in the workplace.
“If we don’t take care of our senior citizens, what does that say about us as a nation?” she asked. “Countries are judged by the way they treat their older population.”
Thursday’s event included brief remarks by Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn and Zachary Housworth, director of Pro Action’s Yates Office for the Aging. That agency works with Keuka Housing Council on the congregate meals program.
Gillibrand, who has been in the Senate since 2009, is on the Senate’s Special Committee on Aging.
“I have been on this committee for 12 years, and we have had many hearings. Some of these ideas we have literally been working on for 12 years ... and it’s finally time to enact them,” she said. “The reason why I picked Penn Yan and Yates County to talk about these subjects is that this is one of the most beautiful parts of the state and the country. There is no better place to retire than here.”