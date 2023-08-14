SENECA FALLS — One of the criticisms of having the state’s largest landfill near a residential area is the potential for decreasing property values.
A new host community agreement between the town and Seneca Meadows Inc. appears to address that issue.
The agreement would go into effect only if both parties sign it and the state Department of Environmental Conservation approves a permit that would allow SMI to increase the height of its Route 414 landfill in the valley infill area by 70 feet, providing an additional 47 million cubic yards of space to deposit waste. Approval would allow the landfill to operate until 2040, based on current deposit rates.
Section 9 of the agreement calls for SMI to provide compensation under terms defined in the agreement. The purpose is to compensate owners of identified residential properties whose parcels declined in value at the time of sale, a result of the nearby landfill. A list of property owners who would be eligible for the compensation is included, most of whom live on Burgess Road in the town of Waterloo, immediately west of the landfill.
The agreement also states that in the event the DEC or the state Health Department determines that potable drinking water wells in the town of Seneca Falls have been contaminated at levels in excess of applicable standards as the result of construction or operation of the landfill, SMI will pay for the design, application, permitting and construction of public water mains, supply lines, water storage tanks, and/or pumping stations designed to supply safe drinking water to affected properties.
Under a section entitled Obligations of the Town, Section 22, the town agrees that it will not institute or maintain an Article 78 proceeding against the DEC commissioner or the DEC itself relating to the issuance of or a renewal of a permit to construct and operate the valley infill expansion.
If the town modifies the terms and conditions of any permits issued to SMI per its regulations governing the operation of the landfill in a manner that substantially interferes with the operation of the landfill, is inconsistent with the DEC’s regulation of the facility, and requires SMI to “materially change” its operations to its “significant detriment,” SMI may opt to terminate the HCA. However, prior to such a decision, SMI and the town must attempt to resolve the dispute utilizing alternative dispute resolution procedures mutually agreeable to both parties. SMI must exhaust its administrative remedies, if any, prior to the termination of the HCA.
The landfill reserves its right to mount a legal challenge to the town’s permit or regulations in question.
If the two sides cannot resolve their dispute and litigation is initiated, any HCA payments due the town would be deposited with the court or an escrow agent mutually agreeable to both parties pending the outcome of the litigation.
A special committee of the town and SMI officials, assisted by legal and engineering consultants, have been negotiating a new HCA since January. It’s believed a decision by the DEC on the expansion permit will not be made until late next year.