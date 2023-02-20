New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced last week that the Community Gardens Task Force has issued its 2023 annual report, which outlines recommendations to help the state further support the establishment and expansion of community gardens.
The reports includes recommendations to create a state-wide dashboard for community gardens to share data; increase coordination between community gardens and government entities; mitigate barriers to funding; and increase staffing opportunities in community gardens. The full report is available on the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ website at https://agriculture.ny.gov/community-gardens-task-force-2023-report.
“Community gardens play a pivotal role in our state’s agricultural industry and fill an essential gap in the supply chain,” Ball said. “From making fresh, locally grown produce more accessible to those in underserved areas to providing educational and recreational spaces for residents of all ages, these spaces respond to the unique needs and aspirations of their communities to contribute social and economic benefits beyond food production.
“The guidance released by the Community Gardens Task Force today will help ensure these important places can continue to grow and flourish in New York State.”
The Task Force, established in 2021, is chaired by Commissioner Ball and includes representatives from State agencies and members who represent existing community gardens, municipalities, school districts, other special use districts, public authorities, and cooperative extension services. The priorities of the task force include fostering partnerships between community gardens and local voluntary food assistance programs; expanding the production of fresh fruits and vegetables in areas served by community gardens, especially those in food deserts; and developing after school programs that participate in community gardens.
The report outlines actions that the State and other partners can take in support of community gardens including launching a leadership certification program for community gardeners and a statewide soil testing program, developing a state-wide resource dashboard, increasing coordination, improving land access, mitigating grant related barriers, and increasing staffing opportunities. In her State of the State Book and Executive Budget, Gov. Hochul is already taking steps forward on several of these recommendations. To help create new community gardens and increase the productivity of those already operating, Hochul is providing $2,325,000 to launch initiatives to:
• Establish a Community Gardens Grant Program to support the creation of new or expansion of existing community gardens;
• Create a Community Gardens Leadership Certification Program to provide training and continuing education; and
• Provide funding for soil testing, as well as associated outreach and training.
The funding will also help develop and launch a leadership certification program for community gardeners and a statewide soil testing program, as recommended in the Task Force report. In cooperation with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Harvest NY Community Gardens Team, the curriculum and training for the leadership certification will focus on preparation for the distinct challenges faced in the establishment and development of these important sites. In conjunction with soil testing that also includes support for community gardens to interpret results to inform plantings, gardens will have the well-rounded foundation and ongoing development needed to establish a sustainable presence.
For more information on the work of the Community Gardens Task Force, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/community-gardens-task-force.