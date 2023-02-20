CANANDAIGUA — New York State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, welcomed students from area school districts as part of the Future Farmers of America’s visit to Albany recently.
Nearly 200 FFA students, teachers, and advisors from across the state met with their local representatives at the State Capitol to discuss issues facing the future of agriculture and the importance of fostering a new generation of leaders through quality agricultural education.
Later that day, Sen. Helming had the opportunity to speak on a resolution recognizing FFA Week in the State of New York.