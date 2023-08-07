PENN YAN — Late blight of potato and tomato has been positively identified in Yates County. This is a very serious disease for commercial growers and home gardeners alike, with the potential to cause widespread losses of tomatoes and potatoes.
What is late blight?
Late blight is caused by the water mold, Phytophthora infestans, and the disease responsible for the Irish Potato Famine in the 1840s. Late blight only affects plants in the Solanaceae family, including potato, tomato, eggplant, and pepper, but is most devastating to potatoes and tomatoes. Late blight can travel by wind over long distances, through a garden in dew and splashing rain. You can also spread the disease by working with infected plants and handling healthy ones. The best conditions for this disease are when temperatures are relatively cool, between 65 and 70 degrees, and when relative humidity is high. Infection can occur within hours of spores landing on a susceptible plant, and the first symptoms generally show up within 3-6 days of infection.
Symptoms:
On tomatoes, late blight appears first as brown lesions with rounded margins on the stems and leaves of the plants. They spread rapidly over the entire plant. Unlike many tomato diseases, the lesions don’t generally start at the base of the plant and move up but are distributed across the whole plant. Lesions can look almost greasy when moist. When leaves are wet, white downy growth may be observed on the underside of the leaf lesions. Infected fruit will have firm, brown lesions.
Potato foliage is infected the same way; however, potato tubers are infected when the zoospores produced by the foliar lesions are washed down into the soil and come in contact with the tubers. The foliar symptoms on potatoes are very similar to those of tomatoes. Infected develop dark brown, firm lesions which extend into the flesh.
What to do:
Preventing late blight is difficult, but you can do a few things to reduce your plants’ chances of infection. Since the pathogen needs several hours of leaf wetness to successfully infect a leaf, avoid wetting the leaves through overhead watering. Watering in the morning instead of the evening would also help. Planting certified disease-free potatoes each year can also reduce your risk. Planting tomato and potato varieties that are resistant to late blight can minimize your risk of infection in the future.
If you are a home gardener and see symptoms on your plants, please feel free to call CCE-Yates County at (315) 536-5123. Products are available to protect plants but must be applied before infection. Contact our office for more information. Commercial growers can contact the Cornell Vegetable Team for identification and management suggestions (https://cvp.cce.cornell.edu/). Proper identification is key as several other common tomato diseases can be confused with late blight, such as septoria leaf spot and Alternaria, commonly known as early blight, and no relation to late blight. A quick way to differentiate is if the symptoms start at the base of the plant and move up the leaves, it’s most likely not late blight.
If you do have late blight, removing the plants as quickly as possible is very important. This will help reduce the spread of the disease to neighboring gardens and farms. If you have infected potatoes, make sure to dig and destroy the tubers. As a gardener, I realize this is a nearly impossible task, but do your best and remember to destroy any shoots that come up the next year. Do not compost infected plants or potato tubers.
Although late blight cannot overwinter on dead plant tissue, it can survive in potato tubers to reinfect your garden next year. If you have ripe tomatoes, they are still safe to consume. Do not can diseased tomatoes as plant pathogens can affect the pH of the fruit, making for unsafe canning conditions.
If you have any questions or would like to learn more about late blight, please feel free to contact our office for more information.
Resources used for this article:
https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/publications/late-blight-potato
https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/late-blight/
https://www.vegetables.cornell.edu/crops/tomatoes/late-blight/