CAZENOVIA — “The world is run by those who show up” were never truer spoken than in describing two local leaders honored recently at the Annual Meeting of the New York Association of Conservation Districts in Cazenovia, Onondaga County: Steve Olson of Lyons for Distinguished Service and Maxine Appleby of Sodus Point, the William “Bill” Peoples Lifetime Service Award for Conservation.
Distinguished service is what Olson is all about. He dedicated his working career to serving local communities and now, well into retirement, he continues to do so through volunteering. His big-hearted nature is “lively and committed.” He brings discussion, consideration and perspective to every meeting and participates openly while extending conservation. If Olson sees he can provide a service or contribution, whether it be a partner meeting, school education event, or daily operations, he shows up to help.
He and his wife Sue have lived all over the country and have traveled the world impacting agriculture through their in-depth involvement in quality food. Olson is the founding father of meat cutting and inspection programs with the Food & Drug Administration and has supported policy development all over the world for standards on meat inspection processes. They moved back to Lyons to extend the life of the family farm, operating a herd of beef, goats and chickens. They actively manage and participate in local and state legislation and practice improvements through NY Farm Bureau, Cornell and then joined the NYS Agriculture Environmental Management program at part of local conservation with Wayne County SWCD.
“First working with Steve as a producer gave a glimpse of his value and dedication to his community, and his belief in the power through education,” said District Manager Lindsey Gerstenslager. “Having him be a director on the board at the district has provided many other producers with other knowledge and wisdom.”
William “Bill” Peoples, of Addison, Steuben County, was honored by the New York Conservation community as a friend and person willing to participate and advocate even after their “term” is up. Bill sadly died in 2021 but has been memorialized by the special award in his name.
Appleby, Conservation Public Relations Specialist of Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District, was honored because of her continued efforts to serve her community and truly understand the mission of protecting natural resources.
She began with the SWCD in October of 2013. Over the last nine years she has continued to extend the vision of conservation to honor and protect water quality with efforts related to watershed education, community awareness and over-all extension of love for the beauty of nature in upstate New York. Her quality and quantity of public engagement ideas for improving conservation never ceases to amaze her peers.
Being semi-retired did not impact her willingness to be a part of public service. She is passionate about education, community, fisheries and natural resource. She has a long list of success in her time at the District, guiding the public relations and outreach to the next level. Some of her key attributes include the development of guidebooks for shoreline management techniques that have been adopted by seven other lake communities across the state and in partner with the SWCDs of those communities. Her invasive species calendar, ID guidebook and teachers guide have influenced over 15 school districts in the area, and her latest success is partnering with the Wayne County Federation of Sportsman to co-host an annual Youth Fishing Derby. She is a true leader in conservation and the core of what it all means.