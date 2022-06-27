New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, joined by New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, highlighted the state’s workforce and economic development efforts for New York’s dairy industry during a tour of the BelGioioso Cheese Manufacturing Plant in Schenectady County recently.
BelGioioso, a leading specialty cheese manufacturer, built a new plant in Glenville in 2019 that created over 50 jobs and is currently expanding its operations to include a newly renovated storage facility that will add 10 jobs. The announcement comes during Dairy Month as the state highlights the dairy industry, which is the largest segment of New York’s agricultural sector.
“Dairy Month is a great time to promote the work of our Dairy Think Tank, which focuses on understanding the dairy industry’s workplace needs and devising strategies to help processors attract and retain great employees so that they can expand their processing capabilities,” Bell said in a release. “Our visit to BelGioioso’s plant during Dairy Month highlights a business that is doing it right. I’m excited to continue partnering with industry leaders and with our fellow state agencies to ensure that New York dairy remains a pillar of our agricultural industry.”
Added Reardon, “The dairy industry does more than just power jobs, it is essential to the very health and nourishment of communities statewide. As part of the Dairy Think Tank, we are committed to exploring innovative avenues to enhance this critical industry and support the development of this vital workforce.”
Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Dairy Think Tank is a great example of how New York State is operating strategically, and with its unique agricultural resources and workforce needs in mind, to build success for companies like BelGioioso that are growing here because of all we have to offer. Our multi-agency workforce development and training efforts, investment and business partnerships will continue to grow jobs and success for this critical New York State industry.”
Sen. Michelle Hinchey, Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee said, “Dairy Month is an important reminder of the hard work done by our dairy farmers and processors to produce the food that makes New York a leading dairy state and create the local jobs that make our communities stronger. Dairy is a pillar of New York’s ag economy.”
Assemblymember Donna Lupardo, Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee said, “I’d like to commend the work of the Dairy Think Tank, along with the Governor’s focus on strategic workforce development.”
BelGioioso is expanding its operations to include a 120,000-square-foot building with 60,000 square feet of new cold storage/cooler space plus offices and room for future expansion. Additionally, BelGioioso has signed an agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to purchase the Campbell cheese manufacturer in Steuben County. The deal is expected to be completed within 60 days.
The commissioners have partnered with industry leaders, including BelGioioso Cheese General Manager Tim Cronin, through the Dairy Think Tank to further develop the dairy industry in New York, with a focus on addressing the industry’s workforce needs and spurring regional economic growth.
The Dairy Think Tank was created in 2020 at the advice of the Milk Marketing Advisory Council to bring together leaders in the industry, including representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Labor, and Empire State Development, to discuss the current challenges facing the dairy industry and the industry’s future.