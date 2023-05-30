GENEVA — The New York State Integrated Pest Management Program will host “Sustainable Landscapes and Integrated Pest Management,” a day-long annual conference featuring demonstrations, presentations and opportunities to engage with educators, industry experts and extension specialists, on June 15.
The conference, which is being offered in person at Cornell AgriTech’s Jordan Hall and online, will provide guidance on creating more sustainable, environmentally friendly landscapes, while reducing the impacts of pests. Speakers will offer insight and instruction for incorporating ecological principles and trusted pest management strategies to create a more beautiful space with less work.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring novice and master gardeners, conservationists and landscape professionals together for our 2023 Annual Conference,” said Elizabeth Lamb, conference coordinator and senior extension associate for NYSIPM. “We’re confident that everyone who attends will leave with the information and strategies they need to create more sustainable natural spaces in their homes and communities.”
The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include presentations on how well-planned gardens can lessen the challenges facing birds, butterflies and biodiversity; using front yard gardens to support sustainable city blocks; transforming lawns to landscapes; gardening in a warming world; the principles and practices of ecological gardening; and how to communicate about sustainability in the landscape.
Demonstrations will focus on understanding the biology of landscape weeds for better management, attracting and feeding pollinators and natural enemies of pests and managing residential turfgrass for ecological benefits. NYS Department of Environmental Conservation pesticide recertification credits and Certified Nursery Landscape Professional credits will be available.
Registration is $40 for in-person attendees and includes lunch, or $25 for online participants. A pay-what-you-can fee scale is also available to ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation. In-person attendees must register on or before June 9. To register, or to view the complete conference schedule, visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/annual-conference.