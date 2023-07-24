Olivia Maslyn knows a thing or two about the Ontario County Fair. She has been attending it with her older siblings since before she could walk, and she began competing in shows from the age of 5, when she became eligible to join the Ontario County 4-H program.
The county fair holds a special place in Olivia’s heart, as she sees it as an opportunity to share her knowledge and love for animals with friends and the community.
The Ontario County Fair, which happens this week, is run by an amazing board of volunteers who upkeep the grounds throughout the year. The fair board invites the 4-H program to organize shows during fair week for its youth members to show off 4-H projects. 4-H is the youth development department of Cornell Cooperative Extension, which is an organization dedicated to serving the local community by connecting them to their land-grant university.
Olivia loves being part of the fair. After this year, she will have shown every animal species. The list is quite diverse: horses, rabbits, poultry, swine, beef, dairy, sheep, and goats, as well as non-animal projects such as photography.
“Being in all the barns makes me a much more well-rounded 4-H’er,” Olivia said, pointing out the friendships and connections she has made by taking advantage of so many fair opportunities has helped her with growing her knowledge of animal care and training.
Another thing that she appreciates about being a 4-H’er at the county fair is the camaraderie and sense of belonging.
“One of my favorite memories of 4-H is most definitely when I was a little kid and the older 4-H’ers accepted me right into their group and let me hang out and play games with them,” Olivia said. “It has been cool that now that I am the older 4-H’er that the younger kids look up to and I am able to mentor and make them feel included at fair.”
She also points out that everyone cheers each other on at the fair. “This tells you a lot about the personality of our 4-H families,” she added.
Although our interview was about her involvement as a 4-H’er at the county fair specifically, Olivia was quick to point out that there is more to 4-H.
“For me, county fair is a very fun but brief experience. I enjoy training my animals through the year and county fair is just a way to share my knowledge and love of animals and animal training to friends and the community!”
As a 4-H member, Olivia has participated in a diverse range of projects and activities. She has been a part of multiple 4-H clubs and participated in many activities at events such as public presentations, harvest food fest, and community service projects. The program has also provided her with opportunities for personal growth, such as college tours, educational experiences, farm visits, and joining clubs that align with her interests.
“4-H without a doubt has been the biggest help with finding meaningful jobs, people that I can talk to about things I’m interested in, and has allowed me to enter competitions and do things that wouldn’t be possible without being involved in 4-H,” Olivia said.
Olivia has embraced valuable life lessons during her 4-H journey.
“I’ve learned that success is only accomplished through hard work,” she said, noting she feels more connected with her community at large through being involved in 4-H. “They do a good job especially in our county of making sure that youth know how important community really is.”
Olivia’s exceptional contributions extend beyond her own achievements. She takes great pride in the brand new 4-H Pack Goat program in Ontario County, which she helped initiate and lead. Through teaching kids and adults about hiking with goats, Olivia has embarked on a rewarding journey and eagerly anticipates its future growth.
If your interest is piqued, fair is a great time to see all 4-H has to offer. The dates for this year’s fair are Tuesday to Saturday. Plus, this year’s Ontario County Fair will once again be an occasion to witness Olivia’s extraordinary talents. Attendees can find her showing her animals in the goat/sheep barn, dairy barn, and the new swine barn. She will also be serving as the Junior Superintendent of the beef barn. This is a role where Olivia will provide oversight and leadership for the other youth in that barn. Olivia’s contagious enthusiasm and passion for 4-H will undoubtedly make the fair an unforgettable experience for all.
Olivia’s dedication, accomplishments, and enthusiasm make her an outstanding representative of the 4-H program at Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension. Her involvement exemplifies the values and opportunities that 4-H offers youth: fostering personal growth, leadership skills, and a commitment to positively impacting the community.