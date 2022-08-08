FINGER LAKES REGION —Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a tour showcasing silvopasturing practices Sept. 15-6. Participants will visit several farms over the course of two days to learn how silvopasturing is being utilized throughout New York’s Southern Finger Lakes Region.
