New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball recently kicked off June Dairy Month at Castleton Elementary School in Castleton-on-Hudson for the first event in the department’s annual Dairy Education Days series.
As part of a collaboration with American Dairy Association North East, the series brings members of the department to elementary school classrooms across the state to help kids learn about New York’s dairy community.
The dairy industry is the largest segment of New York’s agricultural sector. Other Dairy Month events and activities include department tours of New York’s dairy farms and state-of-the-art dairy processing plants across the state, including establishments in Central New York, the Southern Tier, and Western New York, and special promotions at Taste NY Markets around the state.
“New York State is home to some of the most hardworking dairy farmers and dairy manufacturers who are producing and processing some of the very best dairy products in the world,” Ball said. “Dairy Month gives us all an opportunity to celebrate this incredible sector of our industry, as well as introduce the next generation of leaders to the value of understanding where our food comes from. We have a lot to be proud of when it comes to New York dairy, and I encourage everyone to join us in recognizing their local farms and processors this month and always.”
Throughout the month of June, the Department will highlight the sustainability practices of New York dairy producers and processors, as well as the public health work of the Department’s Milk Control and Dairy Service team, while promoting the importance of the dairy industry to New York’s economy and the health of our communities.
Since the program’s launch in 2018, dozens of staff members from the Department have visited their local elementary and middle schools to help New York’s school children understand where their milk and dairy products come from and instill in them an early appreciation of the benefits of consuming New York products. Educational materials for the schools and students, including fun giveaways, are provided by the ADANE. Department staff are visiting schools across the state this month to participate in this annual educational tradition.
The Dairy Education Days Series is part of the Department’s continued investment in agricultural education as well as workforce development efforts. In 2020, the Dairy Think Tank was created at the advice of the Milk Marketing Advisory Council to bring together leaders in the industry, including representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Labor, and Empire State Development, to discuss the current challenges facing the dairy industry and the industry’s future. The Dairy Think Tank identified workforce development and processing expansion as its top priorities, and the group’s efforts have been focused on these two areas.
In addition, earlier this year the Governor announced a commitment to creating a strong agriculture workforce pipeline in the State to strengthen New York’s agricultural industry for years to come. This will include working with key stakeholders to identify internships and apprenticeships across the industry and working with educational institutions to ensure that the necessary skills and standards required by the industry are being taught to students.