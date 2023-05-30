New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced earlier this week that the department has updated its online kosher and halal food registry, which allows entities that certify food as kosher or halal to register with the department as mandated. The registry also allows consumers to search for kosher or halal foods in New York state.
“New York is fortunate to be home to some of the best food manufacturers in the world offering a wide range of food products that reflect the diversity of our great state,” Ball said in a release. “Registering those who certify and sell kosher or halal products with the Department ensures every New Yorker can feel confident that the kosher and halal foods they buy in our state are in compliance with our kosher and halal registration laws.”
Food businesses that manufacture, produce, sell, or distribute food products labeled as halal or kosher are required to register with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. In addition, individuals or organizations that provide certification services, including halal and kosher foods, are also required to register.
During routine food safety inspections, the ag department verifies establishments that certify halal and kosher foods are registered in compliance with New York’s Kosher Law Protection Act of 2004 and New York State’s Halal Foods Protection Act of 2005.
Rabbi Menachem Genack, CEO Orthodox Union Kosher, said, “Thank you, Commissioner Ball, for this initiative to try to keep certified food reliable. The OU’s kosher certification is the most trusted in the U.S. The department’s mission is to certify, promote, and educate about kosher products. The updated registry should serve as a database for consumers to research who is behind the symbols on food, certainly in line with our mission.”
The online registry and registration forms are available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/food-safety/kosher-law-enforcement and https://agriculture.ny.gov/halal. Questions regarding this registration requirement can be directed to kosher@agriculture.ny.gov or halal@agriculture.ny.gov.