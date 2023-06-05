WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two and Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program to July 14 to give producers more time to apply for assistance. The original deadline was June 2.
Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is partnering with nine organizations to provide educational and technical assistance to agricultural producers and provide assistance in completing an ERP Phase Two application. The extended deadline will give producers more time to work with these partner organizations and apply for assistance.
USDA will host a webinar that focus on completing the PARP application form on June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. with members of the National Farm Income Tax Extension Committee.
For more information, view the ERP Phase Two Fact Sheet.