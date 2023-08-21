SYRACUSE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency have authorized policy flexibilities for key disaster assistance programs and crop insurance to aid Northeast agricultural operations that have been significantly impacted by recent flooding.
“The production and physical losses to flooding have devastated farmers and ranchers in the Northeast,” said Robert Bonnie, USDA’s Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “USDA is committed to assisting these producers in their ongoing recovery efforts.”
FSA policy flexibilities
FSA has authorized policy exceptions in all flood-impacted counties in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
“We’re here to help producers recover after natural disasters, and we’re adapting our disaster assistance and loan programs to better assist those who have been impacted by floods,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “If your operation was impacted, please reach out to FSA at your local USDA Service Center to learn more about what assistance is available.”
These flexibilities apply to the following commodity price support, crop and livestock disaster assistance and conservation programs:
Farm Storage Facility Loans (FSFL) borrowers experiencing financial hardship can request an annual installment deferral which will extend the next installment due date by one year. FSFL provides eligible producers with financing to build or upgrade farm storage and handling facilities.
For livestock producers in need of alternative feed sources, FSA is authorizing emergency haying for up to 60 calendar days or emergency grazing for up to 90 calendar days on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres.
For producers who have a Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy on crops for which federal crop insurance is not available, FSA has waived the 72-hour notification requirement for filing a notice of loss for hand-harvested and other applicable crops.
The deadline to file a 2023 notice of loss for Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) assistance has been extended to Jan. 30, 2024. ELAP compensates eligible producers for hive loss, stored feed and grazing losses.
The deadline for filing a notice of loss for the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) has been extended through Jan. 30, 2024. LIP provides benefits to eligible livestock owners and contract growers who experience livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by specific adverse weather including floods.
The deadline for qualifying orchardists and nursery tree growers to submit an application and supporting documentation for Tree Assistance Program (TAP) has been extended through Jan. 30, 2024. TAP provides financial cost-share assistance to replant or, where applicable, rehabilitate eligible trees, bushes and vines lost by natural disasters.
Additionally, Producers who are experiencing financial hardships and find themselves behind on their FSA Marketing Assistance Loan (MAL) repayment should contact their USDA Service Center to discuss repayment concerns with FSA staff.
Exceptions for acreage reporting requirements
FSA uses annual acreage reports, as provided by producers for all cropland on a farm to determine program payment eligibility. The recent extreme flooding in the Northeast created challenges for producers needing to timely file their 2023 crop acreage report by the July 17 deadline. To ensure producers have adequate time to file, FSA is offering the following acreage reporting flexibilities for producers in flood-impacted counties:
2023 Crop Year — All acreage reports filed within 30 days after the acreage reporting date will be considered timely filed. This policy does not impact 2022 late-filed acreage reports which can only be accepted through the 2023 reporting date.
2024 Crop Year — For any crop that has an acreage reporting date before Aug. 1, 2023, all acreage reports filed within 30 days after the reporting date will be considered timely.
Organic Plans — Extreme flooding has caused a delay in producers receiving organic certifications. Check with your local FSA office for extended dates to submit documentation.