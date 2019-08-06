GENEVA — Cornell University will house the nation’s only industrial hemp seed bank at Cornell AgriTech it was announced last week.
New York Sen. Charles Schumer, who helped secure $500,000 in federal funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Research Service made the announcement.
“I fought tooth and nail to secure this federal funding while also working to strip back the burdensome federal restrictions that held our farmers and growers back from growing industrial hemp as an agriculture commodity, because I knew the potential this crop had to transform the upstate New York economy,” Schumer was quoted as saying in a Cornell news release.
At the new seed bank — known as a germplasm repository — the USDA-ARS will maintain the germplasm and collaborate with Cornell scientists, where they already partner on research for grape, apple, cherry, tomato and Brassica crops.
Larry Smart, professor in the Horticulture Section of the School of Integrative Plant Sciences, said the hemp repository is desperately needed. The seed bank will enable researchers to identify pest-resistant and disease-resistant genes, giving them the tools to breed new varieties. Smart said that getting to the root of crop health is essential for providing better resources to New York hemp growers.
Beyond New York, the new seed bank will benefit hemp growers across the nation.
Christine Smart, professor in the Plant Pathology and Plant-Microbe Biology section of SIPS, said the resources will let them breed hemp varieties that will grow well under different conditions.
She thinks cultivars developed at Cornell could be ready for growers within five years.
Understanding and cultivating these living, genetic resources provide the most promising ways to support growers. The market for hemp has already skyrocketed in the U.S.: According to Cannabis Financial Network, the hemp industry was projected to grow from $400 million in 2016 to $2.1 billion in 2020.
“The more germplasm that scientists have access to,” Smart said, “the better the chances are that we’re going to breed plants that are useful, whether it’s for managing pests or specific climates.”
Added Kathryn J. Boor, dean at Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences: “The hemp seed bank and the research potential it gives our Cornell and USDA-ARS scientists will be vital resources for New York state farmers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.