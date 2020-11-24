The average price of a turkey in New York state is about $1.41 a pound, making a 16-pound, frozen, self-baster $22.56, up from $20.38 last year. Sweet potatoes are up to $1.24 per pound, 3 cents more than last year, and a package of fresh cranberries is $2.90, compared to $2.64 in 2019.
Some items actually have decreased in price, but all told New York Farm Bureau’s 2020 Market Basket Survey shows the price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, which includes a 16-pound turkey and other common items, is $49.23 — or $2.86 more than last year.
Turkey prices found by volunteer shoppers for the 35th annual informal survey ranged from $.68/lb. to $1.69/lb. The price is above the national average of $1.21/lb.
The New York numbers revealed price increases in several categories including for a gallon of whole milk, Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix, and a 14-ounce package of cubed stuffing.
Some of the ingredients that saw decreases included whipping cream, which went from $2.17 for a half-pint carton to $1.77, and a carrot/celery veggie tray, 87 cents this year compared to 96 cents last year.
This year’s survey also includes a more notable increase for an expanded menu that includes a four-pound ham, five-pound bag of russet potatoes and a package of frozen green beans. When those prices are included, the total meal price jumps to $64.31, more than $4 over last year’s number.
The Farm Bureau asserts that the meal’s relative affordability demonstrates that although farmers and ranchers dealt with significant issues this year due to the pandemic, consumers are still benefiting from low retail prices. Part of that is because the actual cost of the food — the portion paid to farmers — is only 8 cents of each dollar consumers spend on food at the store.
“It has been a challenging year for every New Yorker, but farmers haven’t stopped doing what we do best, growing quality, nutritious food. Market disruptions have affected some prices, but overall, our volunteer shoppers found the traditional dinner remains affordable for many shoppers,” said Darleen Krisher-Meehan, chair of NY Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee. “While the holiday season may look a little different this year, we should all give thanks that our food supply remains strong and stable thanks to our farmers and employees who have proven to be essential workers in 2020.”
Volunteer shoppers sampled prices at 14 different supermarkets throughout the state trying to get the best prices available, but they did not use promotional coupons or special deals such as “buy one-get one free.” They were also encouraged to use online shopping to gather prices because of the pandemic. The shopping list includes 15 common Thanksgiving food items ranging from turkey and rolls to stuffing and celery to pumpkin pie mix, enough to feed 10 people around the dinner table. An average for miscellaneous ingredients, like flour and butter, is also included. The 2020 Thanksgiving survey displayed considerable price variation across the state.
The best advice for shoppers, according to the Farm Bureau: compare prices to save money.