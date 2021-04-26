ITHACA — Cornell University released a first-of-its-kind report recently designed to guide inventors and investors toward urgent technology needs within New York’s farming and food processing industries, as identified by dozens of farmers, manufacturers, retailers, researchers and other key stakeholders.
The goal of the report — “Call for Innovation: New York’s Agrifood System” — is to foster regionalization and diversity in these industries by offering evidence-based recommendations and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs looking for opportunities in the agriculture, processing and distribution spaces.
New York’s agricultural community is one of the most vibrant in the nation, with more than 13,000 farms. It ranks second in overall food production, third in wine production, and is among the U.S. leaders in dairy products like milk, yogurt and cheese, as well as apples, grapes, maple syrup and many other products.
The study and subsequent report are a collaboration between the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech and Grow-NY, a food and ag innovation program presented by Cornell’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement. The centers looked to the people that grow, make, move, store and sell food in New York to identify the common constraints experienced across sectors, and found significant recurring themes that represent opportunities for startups and industry leaders alike.
The report dives into the trends that should enable New York farmers and food producers to scale and continue to produce and sell excellent quality food, while reducing costs and environmental impacts and responding to changes in land and labor availability. Robotics, automation, novel crop protection, supply chain and direct marketing advancements are just some of the sought-after solutions that have the potential to help New York growers and producers excel further.
“These trends represent problems in search of answers — as well as sectors that have already pulled millions of venture capital dollars into the region — that startups and innovators should notice,” said COE Executive Director Cathy Young. “Agriculture exists in every corner of our state, from Western New York to the tip of Long Island. This is a call to build on our agrifood system, which impacts every resident in some way.”
The study also highlights the impressive economic impact that New York’s food and beverage production businesses have already achieved, as well as recent agriculture success stories, particularly in indoor farming. Controlled environment agriculture companies — especially those pioneering controlled-environment methods like soilless systems (e.g., hydroponics, aeroponics and aquaponics) — helped steer more than $1.4 billion into New York State via venture capitalist funding over the last eight years, much of it in urban centers.
Across the U.S., investors have shown a particular interest in funding solutions for food waste, water quality, climate change mitigation and renewable energy. Other investments are trending toward “midstream” technologies such as food safety and traceability, logistics and transport — all issues that New York farmers, distributors and retailers agreed would improve their operations.
“This report is an appeal to change agents to increase efficiencies, product freshness, food safety and sustainability,” Young said. “We’re looking for difference makers who can empower farmers, improve speed-to-market and strengthen customer relationships. Efficiencies like these will enhance the top and bottom lines of New York’s food producers, distributors and retailers, and further strengthen its position as a major producer of agricultural products.”