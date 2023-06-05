Two New York high school seniors have been named recipients of the 2023 New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship.
The students must have a family Farm Bureau membership or a student Farm Bureau membership to qualify for the scholarship program. A panel of judges organized by New York Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee selected winners in 11 districts across the state based on their essay submissions, as well as their applications, which included community and agricultural engagement. District winners then competed for the two statewide scholarships.
The first-place state winner is Jacob Ziehm from Schaghticoke. He is a member of the Washington County Farm Bureau in District 8 and received a $3,000 scholarship from New York Farm Bureau. Ziehm attends Greenwich Central School District.
The second-place state winner is Holly Niefergold from Lawtons, where her family’s farm is a member of the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau in District 1. Niefergold received a $2,000 scholarship from New York Farm Bureau. She is a senior at North Collins Jr./Sr. High School.
District winners receive a cash award and a gift from the New York Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Program. The other district scholarship winners include:
District 2: Alyssa Healy from Livonia, in Livingston County. She plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill to major in animal science.
District 3: Tyler Sheils from King Ferry, in Cayuga County. He plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill and major in agricultural engineering.
District 4: Laura Mills from Greenwood, in Steuben County. She plans to attend SUNY Alfred State College and major in agricultural technology.
District 5: Sophia Wilbur from Fabius, in Onondaga County. She plans to attend Cornell University/SUNY Cobleskill and major in animal science.
District 6: Abbie Ainslie from Clayville, in Oneida County. She plans to attend Cornell University and major in agricultural education.
District 7: Matthew Wilson from Hammond, in St. Lawrence County. He plans to attend SUNY Morrisville.
District 9: Simone Schuman from Oneonta, in Otsego County. She plans to attend Canisius College and study criminal justice to become a state DEC officer.
District 10: Lauryn Menz from Red Hook, in Dutchess County. She plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill/ SUNY Morrisville/SUNY Delhi/Dutchess Community College.
District 11: Mary Padavan from Seaford, on Long Island.