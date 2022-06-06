New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball last week announced the release of the Interim Report from the State’s Farmland Protection Working Group (FPWG).
It focuses on preliminary strategies to integrate renewable energy sources into working landscapes with minimal impact on agriculture, including the need for more research; the potential for financial incentives; and proposed tools for State and local governments. These strategies will be expanded and explored by the FPWG in a final report to be released late this year, in order to fully understand their impact on renewable energy siting and agricultural resources.
“It is my privilege to be in the position to facilitate such important discussions that focus on climate change, renewable energy, and agriculture,” Ball said. “In this Interim Report, the Working Group has provided early insights on topics that will evolve into promising consensus strategies. Our work as a group is just beginning, and I am enthusiastic about the future conversations that will strengthen partnerships forming around agricultural and renewable energy development.”
The report specifically focuses on prioritized topics and several associated preliminary strategy summaries that are being expanded and explored by the FPWG to fully understand their impact on renewable energy siting and agricultural resources.
Preliminary strategies include:
• Facilitate further research related to dual-use or co-utilization of agricultural production and utility-scale renewable energy projects, including the expanded use of innovative “agrivoltaics” in project design.
• Initiate a study assessing all economic pressures impacting New York’s agricultural economy and land use. This study will build on the information contained within the September 2020 CLCPA Final SGEIS and related environmental reviews, and determine the potential benefits and/or burdens of renewable energy development and non-solar land-use conversions related to New York’s agricultural industry.
• Encourage environmental, habitat, and ecosystem services studies of operating solar projects, with a focus on grassland bird and threatened and endangered species benefits and impacts.
• Incentivize developers and landowners to continue to utilize land for farming within the project site, co-existing with solar projects.
• Explore options on how best to disburse Agricultural Mitigation Payments to assist local agriculture-supporting efforts.
• Create a state-level working lands management plan.
• Update local farmland protection plans to reflect siting of renewable energy facilities.
• Update NYSERDA’s model solar energy local law to enhance treatment of and provide options to address agricultural issues.
• Create a plan to more comprehensively pre-screen sites for presence of natural resources.
The Interim Report can be found online at agriculture.ny.gov/land-and-water/2022-interim-report-new-york-state-farmland-protection-working-group. Adoption of all final detailed strategies and recommendations by consensus of the FPWG is expected to occur in late 2022.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “DEC is proud to partner with the other members of the State’s Farmland Protection Working Group, working to ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for New York farms. The interim report recommendations released today provide strategies to address climate change through renewable energy options that support farmers while also promoting the protection of critically important farmland in New York State.”
Office of Renewable Energy Siting Executive Director Houtan Moaveni said, “ORES recognizes the value and importance of conserving highly productive agricultural lands in New York State. ORES, in close coordination with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, conducts a thorough assessment of potential significant adverse impacts of major renewable energy facilities to agricultural resources on a case-by-case basis in compliance with its comprehensive set of regulations. We look forward to continued discussions with the Working Group and other stakeholders as we continue to look for pragmatic solutions to balance the need to efficiently advance major renewable energy facilities while also protecting farmland and farmers.”