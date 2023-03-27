NEWARK — Several of our Master Gardeners recently attended in-service training for updates on plant diagnostics and soil testing. This is part of ongoing training that our Master Gardeners attend to remain ready to help you with your garden and home landscape challenges including insect id, and plant diseases. They also provide advice to new gardeners. They are available all year long and will resume regular office hours on Tuesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning Thursday, April 4.
We are currently taking applications for our next Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) training. If you would like more information about MGV program and volunteering for us, contact Laurie at (315) 331-8415 Ext. 107 or email mgwayne@cornell.edu
Tips for March
When sunshine and warm spring breezes tempt you into going outside to begin garden and lawn cleanup, choose those projects carefully so that you don’t inadvertently do more harm than good.
Cleaning up fallen branches, raking stones out of the lawn and back into the driveway, and some types of pruning can be done. However, it’s still too early to clean debris from garden beds for a couple of reasons. By holding off on garden bed cleanup until the weather has warmed, you’ll give beneficial insects time to come out of their winter homes in garden debris. Your plants will benefit by staying off garden beds until the soil is dry, so you don’t compact it. When soil is compacted, pore space, needed for plant root growth and water infiltration, is decreased. An easy test you can do to determine if the soil is too wet is to simply squeeze a handful together and then press in on it with your thumb. If it breaks apart easily then it’s OK to work in, but if it remains in clumps, hold off.
We also want to share a word of caution about ash trees infested with Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). Most ash trees that are not being treated now have some level of infestation. As the trees die, they can become unstable and may present a hazard to anyone or anything around them.
To receive our monthly tips newsletter and upcoming events via your email, contact us at mgwayne@cornell.edu
Bringing Alzheimer’s Awareness to Clyde-Savannah
Submitted by Amy Bullard, SOAR Outreach Coordinator, and Jennifer Peeso, SOAR Project Coordinator.
What if you noticed changes in yourself or a loved one? Changes like getting lost in familiar places or having trouble with familiar tasks. What would you do, who would you turn to for help? Many times, when we are scared and don’t know what to do, we withdraw and don’t get the much-needed help, or we don’t know where to turn. A distinction needs to be made between Alzheimer’s neurological decline and normal aging.
On March 9, SOAR partnered with Penny Gugino of the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester Finger Lakes Region and held the Wayne County Community Forum at the Clyde-Savannah Public Library. Penny shared with us the facts and the resources available. Affecting more than 6 million Americans, Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. It is a fatal disease, presenting with memory, executive function and behavioral problems, caused by biological changes that lead to the damage and death of neurons in the brain. It is diagnosed using biomarkers and/or PET scans. Early intervention can slow the progression of the disease and degeneration of the brain.
While there currently is no cure for Alzheimer’s, there are treatment options. It is important to reach out and have a conversation as soon as possible with both your physician and a representative from the Alzheimer’s Association. There are many resources available to help with the treatment and care of your loved one. The Alzheimer’s Association offers support and help for both the person with the disease and their caregivers. Call 800-272-3900.
Also represented at the Community Forum was the Wayne County Aging & Youth Agency. Not only do they offer case management assistant and caregiver support, but they also help to address concerns regarding health insurance, meals & nutrition, legal assistance, etc. To combat loneliness in our older population, they have a supply of animatronic pets — cats, dogs and birds, available free for your loved one. They have ElliQ units (similar to Alexa or Echo Dot — wifi needed) that tell jokes, play music, encourage healthy activities, and keep individuals connected with their family and friends. Call 315-946-5624 to learn more.
To learn more about SOAR, please contact us at 315-573-0903.
March is National Nutrition Month
Submitted By Sandi Bastedo, SNAP-Ed Senior Nutritionist
It’s National Nutrition Month and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reminds us to:
Eat with the environment in mind:
• Enjoy more plant-based meals and snacks.
• Purchase foods with minimal packaging.
• Buy foods in season and shop locally when possible.
• Start a container or backyard garden to grow food at home.
To learn more about National Nutrition Month visit www.eatright.org. For more information on nutrition classes in your area contact CCE Wayne’s SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educators or visit www.snapedny.org/nfl-region/ to see upcoming classes.