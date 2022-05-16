COBLESKILL — New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball last week announced a new Taste NY Market at the SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House that will promote products made by dozens of New York farms and producers, including students at the college’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Ball and Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio cut the ribbon on the Market, which joins nearly 70 other Taste NY locations across the state and continues the program’s effort to highlight the quality, diversity, and economic impact of New York made food and beverages.
“We are thrilled to partner with SUNY Cobleskill to bring a Taste NY Market to their campus and help to put the excellence of New York agriculture on display,” Ball said. “I’m especially excited that this location will showcase products made by the students at the college, who are the future of our agricultural industry in New York state. The Taste NY program has grown tremendously over the years and each new Market increases the exposure of our local producers and their delicious products, and invites residents and visitors alike to buy New York.”
Located inside the college’s historic Carriage House Café and General Store, the Market will be operated by SUNY Cobleskill students and is integrated into the existing store, which brings members of the community together around locally made and grown farm-fresh goods. Ninety percent of the SUNY Carriage House inventory is either campus-made or locally produced in Schoharie County, while the other 10% are items produced in other parts of New York.
Products offered include:
Black Willow Pond Farm, Schoharie — yogurt
Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q, Oneonta — sauces, spice rubs
Chatty Wren, Cobleskill — locally roasted coffee
Family Farmstead, Worcester — A2 dairy butter, cheddar cheese, kefir
Guglielmo’s Sauce, Rochester — pasta sauces
Larry’s All Natural, Bethlehem — salsas
Middle Brook Mill, Jefferson — griddle cake mix, cornbread mix, granola
Roc Star Ice Cream, Waterville — ice cream sandwiches produced by a SUNY Cobleskill alumnus
Saratoga Waters, Saratoga — spring water
Sfoglini Pasta, Coxsackie — pasta
SUNY Cobleskill — meats and sausages, vegetables, dairy products
The Matzo Project, Brooklyn — crackers
Wellington’s Herbs and Spices, Schoharie — herbs, spices, tea
Yesfolk Tonics, Troy — kombucha
The ribbon cutting took place during SUNY Cobleskill’s Annual Plant & Meat Sale, which featured products grown and processed by SUNY students. The event also offered a barbecue of kielbasa made and grilled by students.
The Carriage House Café and General Store is at the forefront of educational initiatives enhancing SUNY Cobleskill’s ability to provide field training and experiential learning to students across disciplines. The Carriage House is estimated to have been built in the 1800s as part of a Victorian residence on East Main Street in the village of Cobleskill. The building served as service and storage space for horse drawn carriages and buggies. In 1980, it was targeted for demolition, but due to public sentiment the building was instead dismantled and relocated to the Schoharie County fairgrounds. Since then, with the help of local engineers, community organizations, resident volunteers, and SUNY faculty and staff, the building has been fully restored and moved to the SUNY Cobleskill campus. Today, the Carriage House embodies the connection between New York’s heritage and its future agricultural leaders.
Dr. Marion Terenzio, SUNY Cobleskill president, said, “As a working classroom, the Carriage House represents not just a connection between the College and our local growers and producers, but a staging site for our future market leaders to launch their careers in agricultural business, marketing, culinary arts, and a number of other disciplines. The partnership with Taste NY brings an entirely new dimension to our student- and community-focused initiatives through its reach and resources, while paving the way toward new connections with producers across Schoharie County and beyond.”
Sen. Michelle Hinchey, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, added, “We are so excited to see a new Taste NY Market open at SUNY Cobleskill and the support it will drive toward all of the featured agricultural businesses whose products will be amplified to new customers. Taste NY does an incredible job of connecting the dots between products made by businesses right here in New York and consumers who want to shop local and help boost small town economies. These are the growth opportunities we need to be delivering for our ag community and we’re proud to support this latest venture.”
“Locating a Taste NY Market at SUNY Cobleskill is the perfect melding of education and agriculture,” said State Sen. Peter Oberacker. “Along with showcasing the amazing products our students create, this new site will provide another marketplace for Schoharie Valley farms and ag producers — among the best in the state. I commend Commissioner Ball and SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Terenzio for advancing this initiative that will bring more people to this flourishing campus and grow our local agriculture economy.