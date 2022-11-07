State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced last week that the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program.
The program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due Jan. 18, 2023 and additional information is available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0283-new-york-food-new-york-families-track-1 and https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0284-new-york-food-new-york-families-track-2.
Ball called the program “a perfect addition to our existing programs, like Nourish NY and Farm-to-School. We are looking forward to seeing a strong response from potential applicants and developing new partnerships in our work to support our farmers and provide much needed food to families in need.”
The Department was awarded $25.8 million through the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program to implement the New York Food for New York Families Program. It will create a more resilient statewide food system that supports local farms and provides high quality, nutritious food to communities facing food insecurity.