HOPEWELL — From July 25-29, Ontario County 4-H’ers participated in the Ontario County Fair. It was a wonderful week full of youth creating amazing memories, growing skills, achieving goals, and making friends. Some pretty amazing projects and animals were showcased by these incredible Ontario County youth.
In the 4-H exhibit hall, 315 unique and creative projects could be found ranging from horticulture to recycled crafts, to woodworking and many others. The following youth made projects that were displayed: Everett Beverly, Addyson Bozeman, Carter Casson, Cloe Casson, Kiley Casson, Mason Casson, Megan Castano, Hailey Casterline, Cody Chandler, Travis Clark, Lilah Colton, Caleb Congilosi, Conner Cull, Tessa Cull, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Natalie Davies, Nora Day, Elder Dimpfl, Hattie Dimpfl, Avery Donovan, Liam Donovan, Adrian Ford, Blake Gauss, Nadia Gauss, Madison Glaude, Kaelynn Hanggi, Gideon Hanggi, Addilyn MacMillan, Oliver MacMillan, Argon Manning, Revere Manning, Miriam Manning, Clover Manning, Max Manning, Leto Manning, Mackayla McClung, Mackenzie McClung, Miles Merkley, Kacie Michaelsen, Kelsey Michaelsen, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Annika Parshall, Joseph Parshall, Beatrix Parshall, Liam Parshall, Brayden Polce, Grant Pyra, Laramie Pyra, Madelyn Reed, Zoey Richwalder, Nolan Robertson, Hope Robertson, Charles Rodas, Amelia Santy, Lucas Santy, Peter Santy, Paige Smith, Addison Snyder, Isaac Wheeler, Dylan Wilkes, and Eli Woodhams.
There were 12 beef 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 20 beef cattle. The following youth participated in the 4-H Beef Show: Addyson Bozeman, Travis Clark, Alaina Davies, Alexa Davies, Owen Grefrath, Grant Pyra, Laramie Pyra, Isabelle Raes, Addison Snyder, Lillian Treadway, Mallory VanCaeseele, and Wyatt Wadams. The Master Showman was Bozeman and Reserve Master Showman was Clark. Supreme Female was shown by Bozeman and the Reserve was shown by Grefrath. The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Grant Pyra and Reserve Champion was shown by Grefrath.
There were 32 dairy 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 63 dairy cattle. The following youth participated in the 4-H Dairy Show: Maryalice Busby, Ella Busby, Emily Button, Caleb Congilosi, Alexa Davies, Alaina Davies, Gabrielle Delpriore, Amanda Durkee, Nadia Gauss, Blake Gauss, Julia Gauss, Owen Grefrath, Logan Hill, Liam Hill, Paige Jacobson, Aubrey Lincoln, Ellen Lincoln, Grace Maslyn, Olivia Maslyn, Dakotah Mosch, Libby Pane, Samantha Pane, Annika Parshall, Isabelle Raes, Zoey Richwalder, Emmett Smithling, Samantha Smithling, Adele Vaughan, Colt Walker, Catherine Worden, Olivia Yeatts, Sofia Yeatts. The Master Showman was Smithling and Reserve Master Showman was Grefrath. The Grand Champion was Button’s 4-year old-cow, and Reserve Champion was her 5-year-old cow.
There were 23 goat 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 52 goats. The following youth participated in the 4-H Goat Show: Cody Chandler, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Amanda Durkee, Esther Durkee, Kova Kuhner, Argon Manning, Clover Manning, Leto Manning, Maxximus Manning, Miriam Manning, Revere Manning, Olivia Maslyn, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Mason Michaelsen, Isaiah Murphy, Henry Parker, Kathryn Penird, Madelyn Reed, Charles Rodas, Maggie Schaertl, Addison Snyder, Wyatt Wadams. The Dairy Goat Master Showman was Wadams. Reserve Dairy Goat Master Showman was Ezekiel. Best in Show Dairy Goat and Reserve Best in Show Dairy Goat were both shown by Wadams. Market Goat Master Showman was Wadams and Market Goat Reserve Showman was Rodas. Best in Class Market Goat was shown by Rodas and Reserve Best in Show Market goat was show by Wadams. For the Pack Goat Show, Master Showman was Maslyn and Reserve Master Showman was Ezekiel. The Pack Goat Trail Champion was shown by Czadzeck and Reserve Champion was shown by Maslyn.
There were 25 horse 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 31 horses. The following youth participated in the 4-H Horse Show: Megan Castano, Lexah Ciardi, Connor Cull, Tessa Cull, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Nora Day, Isabella FitzGerald, Alissa Gorton, Abbey King, Kova Kuhner, Clover Manning, Leto Manning, Maxximus Manning, Miriam Manning, Mackalya McClung, Mackenzi McClung, Isaiah Murphy, Anna Orcutt, Emersyn Pendleton, Myleigh Pendleton, Elena Soberon, Fernando Soberon, and Sara Soberon. Senior Champion was Myleigh Pendleton and Reserve Senior Champion was Mackenzi McClung. Junior Champion was Castano and Reserve Junior Champion was Elena Soberon. Pony Champion was Mackayla McClung and Reserve Pony Champion was Fernando Soberon. Walk-Trot Champion was Kuhner and Reserve Walk-Trot Champion was Ciardi. Mini Horse Champion was Elena Soberon and Reserve Mini Horse Champion was Murphy.
There were 50 poultry 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 210 birds. The following youth participated in the 4-H Poultry Show: Owen Atwell, Everett Beverly, Cody Chandler, Lilah Colton, Caleb Congilosi, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Natalie Davies, Elder Dimpfl, Hattie Dimpfl, Amanda Durkee, Esther Durkee, Anna FitzGerald, Isabella FitzGerald, Mary FitzGerald, Adrian Ford, Abigail Gould, Emma Gould, Liesl Gunesch, Kaelynn Hanggi, Gideon Hanggi, Mackenzie Lada, Addilyn MacMillan, Oliver MacMillan, Argon Manning, Clover Manning, Leto Manning, Maxximus Manning, Miriam Manning, Revere Manning, Klara Mehlenbacher, Vivian Mehlenbacher, William Mehlenbacher, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Evan Milliman, Annika Parshall, Beatrix Parshall, Joseph Parshall, Liam Parshall, Brayden Polce, Grant Pyra, Isabelle Robinson, Amelia Santy, Lucas Santy, Peter Santy, Andrea Silkiewicz, Sara Soberon, Wyatt Wadams, and Isaac Wheeler. Best of Show Poultry was shown by Joseph Parshall. Master Showman was Elder Dimpfl and Reserve Master Showman was Joseph Parshall. Champion Auction Meat Bird: Liam Parshall, Reserve Congilosi, Master Auction bird showman: Michaelsen, Reserve showman Congilosi. Champion Pen of Market Rabbits: Wadams, Reserve: Mary Alice Busby.
There were 30 rabbit 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 95 rabbits. The following youth participated in the 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Show: Ella Busby, Maryalice Busby, Carter Casson, Cloe Casson, Kiley Casson, Mason Casson, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Nora Day, Hattie Dimpfl, Anna FitzGerald, Isabella FitzGerald, Mary FitzGerald, Abigail Gould, Emma Gould, Kaelynn Hanggi, Gideon Hanggi, Mackenzie Lada, Grace Maslyn, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Mason Michaelsen, Kacie Michaelsen, Kelsey Michaelsen, Beatrix Parshall, Joseph Parshall, Isabelle Robinson, Maggie Schaertl, Andrea Silkiewicz, Kindred Smith, Paige Smith, and Wyatt Wadams. The Master Showman was Wadams and Reserve Master Showman Parshall. Best in Show Rabbit was shown by Silkiewicz and Reserve Best in Show was shown by Busby.
There were 8 sheep 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 16 sheep. The following youth participated in the 4-H Sheep Show: Wyatt Boyea, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Olivia Maslyn, Isaiah Murphy, Joseph Parshall, Madelyn Reed, Addison Snyder, and Wyatt Wadams. Master Showman was Maslyn and Reserve Master Showman was Wadams. Grand Champion Ewe was shown by Maslyn and Reserve Ewe was show by Boyea. Champion Market Lamb was show by Snyder and Reserve Market Lamb was shown by Maslyn. Champion Ram was shown by Boyea.
There were 16 swine 4-H exhibitors showing a total of 25 hogs. The following youth participated in the 4-H Swine Show: Everett Beverly, Caleb Congilosi, Alaina Davies, Alexa Davies, Amanda Durkee, Levi Gunesch, Gideon Hanggi, Kaelynn Hanggi, Olivia Maslyn, Mason Michaelsen, Annika Parshall, Grant Pyra, Laramie Pyra, Charles Rodas, Fernando Soberon, and Dylan Wilkes. Master Showman was Laramie Pyra, Reserve Master Showman was Alaina Davies. Champion Market Hog was shown by Grant Pyra and Reserve Champion Market Hog was show by Michaelsen. Champion Gilt was shown by Laramie Pyra. Reserve Champion Gilt was shown by Kaelynn Hanggi.