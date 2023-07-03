MADISON COUNTY — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County is hosting its annual Open Farm Day on July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event offers visitors of all ages an opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonder of local foods and farms, providing a delightful and educational experience for the entire family.
Open Farm Day is a celebration of the vital role that farming plays in the community, showcasing the rich diversity of farms in the picturesque landscapes of Madison County, which is just east of Syracuse and Onondaga County.
Admission is free and the event will be held at various farms throughout the county. For more information, visit the official website: https://openfarmdaymadisoncounty.com/.