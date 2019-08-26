CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College and Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences renewed an agreement on Aug. 14 that provides FLCC students with opportunities for hands-on experiences and expands outreach for both organizations.
The agreement extends and formalizes a relationship that has grown since FLCC launched its viticulture and wine technology associate degree program in 2009 and opened the FLCC Viticulture and Wine Center in Geneva in 2015.
FLCC students can apply to Cornell’s Summer Research Scholars Program and its Shaulis Summer Work Experience Program. They offer undergraduate students the opportunity to participate in research projects in several disciplines, including entomology, plant breeding, plant pathology and plant-microbe biology. Participants gain research experience and learn about the diverse agriculture and food systems in New York.
This summer, Jennifer Neubauer of Clifton Springs, who will start her second year as an FLCC viticulture and wine technology student this fall, took part in research for the first time on a project at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva.
The purpose of the research is to determine if new versions of the Vignoles wine grape that are less prone to rot would still provide the same qualities for winemaking as the original. Neubauer received a stipend for designing and conducting an experiment to evaluate the sensory differences between the original and four new Vignoles cultivars.
The project allowed her to interact with a broad segment of the community at the AgriTech campus at meetings and formal outings as well as peers in related research fields. “The support and encouragement we received from all of the faculty and researchers at the Cornell campuses was extraordinary,” she said.
The project gave her the opportunity to speak with professors and researchers about graduate programs and different research areas and learn more about the types of positions available in the industry.
“Most importantly, this experience also changed my career trajectory from wanting to work in production to applied research,” she said.
Under the agreement, FLCC students such as Neubauer will get acknowledged for their role in research projects. Both institutions have committed to seek funding for expanded undergraduate research opportunities.
FLCC and Cornell also agreed to regularly update the curriculum for a program that allows FLCC viticulture students to transfer into Cornell’s bachelor of science program in viticulture and enology. They also will partner in the promotion of guest speakers and special events related to viticulture and horticulture programming.
