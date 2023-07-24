On the first weekend in July, Ontario County experienced what may justly be called a 100-year flood event. Fields and pastures were underwater and roadways washed out. Standing water in low points and along the edges of many fields remains.
With more rain on the horizon, local agricultural producers will be facing flood-related challenges in their fields this season. At this point, it is too early to tell the extent of the crop damage in the area, but losses are anticipated due to this extreme weather event.
“Flooding on farmlands can cause many types of damage,” it says on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northeast Climate Hub. “They may include crop loss, contamination, soil erosion, equipment loss, debris deposition, and the spread of invasive species.”
Crops typically can survive standing water for about 48 hours, after which they will begin to drown. However, drowning is not the only way a flood can harm plants. Moving water can wipe out seedlings, although at this time most crops in the area are mature enough to withstand runoff. Moving water can deposit silt that may cover foliage and prevent plants from photosynthesizing, which can stunt the plant’s growth or starve it completely.
Runoff also can introduce new weeds to fields, and with an abundance of water, weeds can grow out of control and compete with crops. Saturated soil accompanied by hot, humid weather creates the perfect environment for soil-borne diseases and molds that can damage or kill crops. Flooding can stress the crops, making them more susceptible to bacteria and pathogens from any source. Wet, muddy fields and lanes can be difficult to navigate with heavy farm equipment, and attempting to use that equipment in those conditions may damage the crops by creating ruts and compacting soil. Too much moisture leaves crops vulnerable and prevents or delays much needed maintenance or treatments, such as weed-control measures or the application of fertilizers.
If flooding is due to rainfall, the surviving crop is still safe to harvest and eat. However, if the crop is flooded by backwater, the crop could be contaminated and is no longer safe to sell or consume.
Flooding also can delay or hinder harvests of crops such as winter wheat, a common cover crop in the area. Winter wheat is typically harvested over the summer, but the seeds on top of the plant will begin germinating if moisture levels become too high. This phenomenon, called pre-harvest sprouting, or PHS, can reduce the quality and quantity of yields at harvest.
The best way to manage flooding is to prevent it, and there are several management strategies a farmer may implement to prevent flooding.
Keeping healthy, well-aerated soil can help mitigate flooding, as water can filter through and enter groundwater stores more easily than if the soil were compacted. Low-till methods of planting and utilizing cover crops can also help prevent flooding, as there are more roots to absorb water and hold soil in place. Cover crops and low-till planting methods can help reduce both the amount of standing water in a field and topsoil loss due to erosion during flood events.
Some farmers utilize subsurface drainage systems to manage flooding. These systems employ pipelines, typically made of clay or concrete tiles, underneath the topsoil that direct excess water to a storage pool or outlet. Subsurface drainage systems can reduce standing water in fields in times of heavy rain and provide a store of water for times of drought.
Even with the best possible flood management practices, however, crop loss due to flooding or any natural disaster is still a risk to farmers.
Crop insurance is one way producers can prepare for crop loss due to extreme weather events. The USDA also offers disaster relief funding through the Farm Service Agency. FSA offers various relief programs that can help farmers recover from crop losses and damage to farmlands caused by natural disasters. After a flood, the first thing a farmer should do is assess and document the damage so that they can file a claim or apply for assistance, if necessary.