After receiving a pay price of $26.92 for their milk in June of 2022, many dairy farmers thought that possibly the prices had really turned the corner. However, thousands of these same dairy farmers were having a large sum of money taken from their milk checks by their dairies.
Before the dairy farmers received their milk checks, many of them had at least $3 per cwt. (hundred pounds of milk) taken from them. Others claim they had at least $4 per cwt removed from their checks before they received them.
However, dairy farmers claim that their check of February 2023 starting price was $20.75 per cwt. This is a tremendous drop from June of 2022.
Dairy farmers also claim that the take out from their milk checks was substantial. However, it’s time that some people with some authority pay attention to the finances that dairy farmers are facing. I’m talking mainly about the average cost of production facing dairy farmers.
So many claim that their total cost of production is continually rising tremendously. In determining the national average cost of production, I don’t know how much the USDA allows for marketing costs to be deducted in their figuring of the total cost.
By using the national average cost of production from the USDA of $28.50 dairy farmers were receiving a $1.50 per cwt below their cost. Again, we don’t know the total cost that the USDA allows for marketing costs to be taken from the dairy farmers’ milk checks.
However, the pay price that dairy farmers currently receive from their milk check was $20.75 per cwt.
This means the take out from the average milk check is $7.75 below the national average cost of producing milk. A staunch member of Pro-Ag keeps reminding me of the total cost to our dairy farmers for the last several years. We also carry signs with us illustrating the billions of dollars of losses experienced by the New York, Pennsylvania and other area dairy farmers.
Many consumers ask us how can dairy farmers continue to sustain these losses and stay in business.
The answer is simple! Many of these dairy farmers no longer exist. Currently, Congress is considering placing “the higher of” in the pricing of Class I milk. This amount will fall way short of the needs of all dairy farmers.
The question is, why is everyone pushing to change the Class I formula and do nothing about pricing the other 70% of milk correctly? Everyone in business must be able to cover their cost in order to continue to operate.
Federal Milk hearings will soon be held, but they will not remedy the dairy farmers’ dilemma. If dairy farmers are to survive, then a new pricing formula based on the national average cost of production must be developed in order to allow dairy farmers to stay in business.
Some of us have been advocating for cost of production in the pricing formula for many years. If dairy farmers don’t push for cost of production in the pricing formula for their milk, and they continue on the same path, then don’t blame some of us for your dilemma.