This may be surprising, but today’s farmers are producing 300% more food on 10% fewer acres compared to 70 years ago. This land savings, greater in size than the entire state of California, has supported undisturbed habitats, promoted biodiversity, and reduced greenhouse gases across the U.S.
Even more surprising to some: These astounding feats would not have been possible without newer, more innovative pesticides, which according to a USDA study, are 98% less toxic and require 60 % less product released in the environment.
Unfortunately, much of this progress could be reversed if New York legislators pass a bill called — erroneously — the “Birds and Bees Protection Act.” This “forward thinking” attempt to ban neonicotinoid-treated seed in New York will pull our state’s $3.3 billion ag industry back to 1995 and undo much of New York agriculture’s environmental progress.
Neonicotinoids (neonics), introduced in the mid-1990s, are an innovative class of insecticide that doesn’t need to be sprayed. Instead, neonics are coated (i.e. treated) directly on the seed to protect crops during their early growth stages, especially around their root zones, from damaging underground insects that farmers can’t see.
Anti-pesticide activists have been misleading politicians to believe bee colonies are harmed and going into decline thanks to the pollen and nectar of neonic seed-treated crops. This is a simplistic narrative distorting a very complex situation.
Bee health IS an issue, but experts agree varroa mites, and the many diseases they spread in the hive, far outweigh all others. Also, bee populations aren’t declining, as is often claimed. Since neonicotinoids were first used in the mid-90s, honeybee populations have grown by 51,000 colonies in the U.S.; and there are nearly 21 million more beehives in the world now than in 2000.
Under the Obama Administration, the EPA took a very close look at neonics and found pollen and nectar of neonic seed-treated crops are safe for bees. As the leader of EPA’s pesticide program at the time said, at the levels found in most seed treated crops, “It’s as if there was no [neonics] at all, with no ill effects.”
Eliminating neonic seed treatments would be bad for bees and other beneficial insects. Why? Farmers will have to spray dramatically larger amounts of less-effective insecticide around a plant’s canopy to do the same job as a pinpoint solution like neonics. One pound of neonics lost would be replaced with nearly five pounds of older chemistries, increasing the pesticide application rate per acre by 375%.
Because New York farmers compete with other states, margins are razor thin. Added pesticide costs from the Birds and Bees Protection Act would help drive some producers here out of business. Taking away neonic-treated seeds will increase corn production costs alone by $8.30 per acre.
And when farmers in nearby states produce less expensive food, who do you think New York’s supermarkets will buy their highly prized “local” food from? Local food is defined as sourced from less than 400 miles away. This Act will only help farmers in “local” ag-friendly states like Michigan and North Carolina.
Some may think that organic agriculture is the best alternative, but widescale organic production wouldn’t be good for bees or the environment. Organic farmers use a host of “natural” pesticides, which even the Xerces Society — which wants to ban many synthetic pesticides — lists as “highly toxic” to pollinators. Organic agriculture is also detrimental to soil health, as constant tilling must replace herbicides for weeding. And because organic farms yield 35% less food on average, farmers must expand their farms by 50% to yield the same amount of food as conventional farms.
New York farmers are already moving toward greener, carbon-neutral practices, like no-till agriculture and cover cropping, which help sequester carbon, reduce soil erosion, and increase soil health — and like integrated pest management (IPM), which advocates pesticide spraying only when necessary and keeping greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. Neonic seed treatments are vital to all these practices.
New decisions at the state level are not needed. Current neonic-related laws were vetted by experts at the EPA and New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation.
New York’s State legislature has their hands full with other important decisions. Let’s not force our state’s biggest green industry to take a giant leap back for reasons based on emotion and not science.
Neonic seed treatments are helping to achieve exactly what New Yorkers want: less pesticides, safer pesticide use, cheaper food, less greenhouse gas, and a strong local economy.