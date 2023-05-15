Agriculture is adaptive, like any other industry, it must respond to new information, changing consumer preferences, and new policies or regulations. Farmers everywhere are adopting environmentally supportive technologies, managing their resources more efficiently, and minimizing their environmental footprints in so many ways.
One way farmers are adapting is by turning waste into an asset with the help of bacteria. With controlled anaerobic digestion, farmers are reducing their environmental footprint, become more self-sufficient, and diversify their revenue streams.
Anerobic digestion (AD) is the process by which microorganisms break down organic matter without the presence of oxygen, creating two liquid, solid, and gas byproducts. AD releases methane gas, carbon dioxide, and trace amounts of other gases. This gas can be burned to create electricity or refined into “biogas,” a renewable form of natural gas. The liquid and solid byproducts of AD are called digestate, often wet and dry are separated for use after digestion.
When manure and other organic waste is digested inside an anerobic digestor, the greenhouse gases that would have been released into the atmosphere are captured as a resource instead. Dairy production only accounts for about 2% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, but decimals can make a big difference. Any reduction in greenhouse gas emissions — especially methane emissions considering it is much more potent than carbon dioxide — is a significant step toward a stable climate. Utilizing AD is an important strategy in reaching national goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
Not only does AD reduce emissions and create a renewable form of natural gas, but it also produces digestate which has a variety of uses. The solid digestate can serve as animal bedding, organic fertilizer, or peat moss replacer. The liquid digestate is often injected below the surface of farm fields as fertilizer. Applying digested organic matter as opposed to raw manure or compost nourishes the soil and reduces odor associated with fertilizing fields.
Ontario County’s agricultural community is already using this technology and is well ahead of the curve in adopting this sustainable method of waste management. Lawnhurst Farms, a family dairy operation in Stanley, hosts one of only 331 manure-based digesters in the United States, about a dozen of which are in New York. The digester at Lawnhurst Farms has been in operation since 2012 and processes the farm’s manure, as well as food waste from local businesses.
One barrier to the widespread adoption of anerobic digestion is the high cost of installing and maintaining this technology. In addition, large volumes of organic matter are needed to maintain a healthy population of bacteria, both factors may make on site AD infeasible for small farm operations.
One way New York agricultural communities have overcome this cost barrier is by investing in community digesters. The Cayuga Regional Digester is 1.2-megawatt digester located in Auburn. The Cayuga Regional Digester takes in 60,000 tons of organic waste every year from farms, food processors, and grocery stores. The power generated from this digester supplies over 1,100 local homes and businesses with renewable natural gas, and the digestate is used as fertilizer on over 1,000 acres of local farmland.
If you are interested in learning more about anerobic digestion locally, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. For general information, Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Pro-Dairy team has done extensive research on the application of anerobic digestors on dairy farms, to learn more visit https://cals.cornell.edu/pro-dairy/our-expertise/environmental-systems/anaerobic-digestion
Cornell Cooperative Extension is a non-profit educational organization with a mission to extend research-based information from Cornell University to county residents. CCE puts knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability, and social wellbeing. County residents with questions related to agriculture, horticulture, water quality, youth development, parenting can call 585-394-3977 any time or visit our website at www.cceontario.org.