ALBANY — Ontario County was a big winner in the latest round of agricultural water conservation projects designed to protect Finger Lakes watersheds and the environment as a whole, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week.
The Finger Lakes economic development region is sharing in about $3.3 million of $16.2 million awarded in this round.
Cuomo said more than 90 farms statewide will benefit from the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program, which provides funding to address water quality challenges.
“New York is a leader in the fight to protect clean water, preserve agriculture for the future and combat climate change,” Cuomo said in a news release. “From our aggressive clean energy plan to environmentally responsible farm practices, we are committed to supporting projects that will protect our natural resources and ensure a better future for the next generation. This program, which paved the way for many of our other on-farm environmental protection programs, continues to help our farmers use cost-effective methods to protect our waterways.”
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets administers the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program in coordination with the state Soil and Water Conservation Committee.
The 47 projects will deploy measures such as vegetative buffers along streams, cover crops, nutrient management through manure storage and other conservation measures, said Cuomo’s office.
More than two dozen county soil and water conservation districts applied for the grants on behalf of farmers across the state.
Among the projects:
• $865,881 was awarded to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Seneca Lake Watershed. This project will work with two concentrated animal feeding operation farms to implement waste storage to meet operational needs and protect water quality; reduce manure transport requirements and minimize risk of excess nutrient loss; and protect local aquifers and groundwater.
• $368,987 to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Seneca Lake Watershed. This project will improve manure and bunk silo waste management on the farm; install waste storage that will allow the farm to spread manure at the optimum time; and protect surface and drinking water for the surrounding community.
• $380,177 to the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Cayuga Lake Watershed. This project will reduce nutrient loading to Cayuga Lake and help prevent the occurrence of harmful algal blooms; cover a waste storage facility to help manage stormwater and prevent excess runoff nutrient export; and protect surface water quality for nearby residents and stakeholders of the lake.
• $48,915 to the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the tributaries of Lake Ontario. This project will address issues of erosion and phosphorus export on the farms; implement a stormwater control system to reduce erosion during large storm events; and improve water quality of Lake Ontario and its tributaries.
• $46,190 to the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the tributaries of Lake Ontario. This project will implement a livestock heavy-use area runoff-management system; install roofs and gutters to redirect stormwater away from sensitive areas; and design and construct a concrete pad to reduce soil erosion and compaction from livestock.
• $283,060 was awarded to the Yates County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with ten farms in the Keuka Lake Watershed. This project will work with landowners across the county to implement over 19 agricultural water quality best management practices; install stormwater control measures to separate and clean water; implement field mulching to improve soil health, lower erosion and sequester carbon.
The Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program is funded in the 2018-19 state budget through the $300 million state Environmental Protection Fund.
Following Cuomo’s 2018 State of the State announcement, state agencies allocated more than $82 million in competitive grants for projects to address nutrient pollution in water bodies that have been affected by harmful algal blooms.